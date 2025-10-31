Billionaires Are Buying a BlackRock ETF That Could Soar Up to 800%, According to Wall Street Experts

Key Points

The iShares Bitcoin Trust has become a popular way for hedge funds to get exposure to Bitcoin.

In addition to its upside potential, Bitcoin offers potential diversification benefits.

Billionaire hedge fund managers are allocating no more than 1% to 2% of their portfolios to Bitcoin.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust ›

Given the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during the past decade, it's perhaps no surprise that billionaire investors are starting to add it to their portfolios in size. Leading the way are billionaire hedge fund managers, who have chosen a BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) -- the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) -- as their preferred entry point into crypto.

Based on recent Securities and Exchange Commission 13F filings, it's now possible to see exactly how much they are holding, and then track their activity each quarter. Let's take a closer look.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Which billionaires hold Bitcoin?

One of the top holders of the iShares Bitcoin Trust is billionaire Israel "Izzy" Englander of Millennium Capital Management. His firm now holds 21.4 million shares of the ETF, worth an estimated $1.31 billion. In the most recent quarter, he upped his position by nearly 22%, adding 3.85 million more shares.

He's hardly alone. Other notable billionaires who own sizable stakes in the iShares Bitcoin Trust include Alan Howard of Brevan Howard Capital Management (37.5 million shares), Steven Schonfeld of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors (5.66 million shares), Paul Tudor Jones of Tudor Investment (4.49 million shares), and Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors (1.65 million shares).

Why are they buying Bitcoin?

These billionaires appear to have a twofold purpose in buying Bitcoin. First and most importantly, they are attracted to the enormous upside potential of Bitcoin. According to Wall Street experts, Bitcoin could hit a price of $1 million by the year 2030. Given Bitcoin's current price of about $110,000, that represents an 800% return on investment.

But there's another key reason billionaires are buying Bitcoin: Its ability to act as a portfolio diversifier and hedge against macroeconomic risk. One of the biggest proponents of Bitcoin's ability to act as digital gold and a safe store of value is billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. He has publicly advocated for Bitcoin as one of the best possible hedges against macroeconomic turmoil and geopolitical risk.

The 1% rule for Bitcoin

Keep in mind: Just because these billionaires are accumulating Bitcoin at a rapid rate doesn't mean that they are going all-in on Bitcoin. Only a few high-profile billionaires -- including Michael Saylor of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) and Ricardo Salinas (the third-richest person in Mexico) -- are full-on Bitcoin maximalists.

Other billionaires are choosing to allocate anywhere from 1% to 2% of their portfolios to Bitcoin, but no more. Take Israel Englander, for example. While he currently stands as the second-largest holder of the iShares Bitcoin Trust, it only represents 1% of his overall portfolio. Or what about Paul Tudor Jones? Despite his banging the drum for Bitcoin, the BlackRock ETF represents only 2% of his total portfolio.

There's a powerful lesson there from the world's top billionaire hedge fund managers. A prudent investment strategy will allocate 1% to 2% to Bitcoin. If you are willing to take on significantly more risk, you might boost that allocation to 5%. But if you allocate much more than that to Bitcoin, you are likely taking on way too much risk.

That's because Bitcoin is inherently a boom-or-bust asset. Yes, it's been boom times for the past three years. But that doesn't mean that a bust year isn't lurking on the horizon. If history is any guide, Bitcoin tends to experience a huge decline every four years.

Should you buy the iShares Bitcoin Trust?

It's perhaps no surprise that billionaires have embraced Bitcoin. They now view it as a strategic asset that needs to be in every investment portfolio.

Given Bitcoin's impressive track record and its dazzling future outlook, it's hard to argue with that notion. As long as you are prudent in how much you allocate to Bitcoin, this is a digital asset that you can buy and hold for years.

Should you invest $1,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Bitcoin Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Bitcoin Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.