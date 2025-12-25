Billionaires Are Buying an AI Stock That Could Be the Apple of the 2030s

Key Points

Meta recently debuted its first pair of augmented reality smart glasses, a stepping stone along a roadmap that leads to fully-immersive glasses powered by superintelligence.

Just as smartphones have replaced personal computers for many tasks, Mark Zuckerberg says smart glasses will displace smartphones as our primary computing devices in the future.

Meta dominates the nascent smart glasses market, and it could become a consumer electronics giant if it successfully integrates its devices with a superintelligence system.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) revolutionized mobile computing when it launched the first iPhone in 2007. Since then, smartphones have gradually become our primary computing devices, but it stands to reason that another technology could eventually fill that role.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is betting on smart glasses. The company currently earns the vast majority of its money by selling targeted ads across its social media properties. But smart glasses developed by its Reality Labs business unit could eventually become a major source of revenue, especially with assistance from its Superintelligence Labs unit.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The following hedge fund billionaires, all of whom outperformed the S&P 500 over the past three years, bought shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter.

Israel Englander of Millennium Management added 793,500 shares. Meta Platforms is his eighth-largest holding, excluding options.

Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors added 1.4 million shares. Meta Platforms is his fourth-largest holding, excluding options.

Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management added 355,900 shares. Meta Platforms is his largest holding.

Here's what investors should know.

Why Meta Platforms could be the Apple of the 2030s

In September, Meta Platforms launched its first augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, which feature a built-in display on the right lens. The glasses, called Meta Ray-Ban Display, also integrate the artificial intelligence assistant Meta AI. While analysts do not anticipate earthshaking sales, they do see the product as an important stepping stone toward the Orion glasses.

Meta first announced Orion in 2024 and is reportedly working toward a product launch in 2027. Orion smart glasses will have a built-in display on both lenses, creating a true holographic experience that blends the digital and physical worlds. Meta eventually plans to pair Orion with a superintelligence system, an AI assistant that surpasses human intelligence and can teach itself.

"Personal superintelligence that knows us deeply, understands our goals, and can help us achieve them will be by far the most useful," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote earlier this year. "Personal devices like glasses that understand our context because they can see what we see, hear what we hear, and interact with us throughout the day will become our primary computing devices."

Zuckerberg does not mean we will abandon smartphones in the future. Instead, he thinks AR smart glasses (paired with superintelligence) will be our go-to devices. For instance, personal computers are still very useful, but smartphones have replaced them for various tasks. Zuckerberg thinks smart glasses will displace smartphones in much the same way.

Importantly, Meta has been investing in smart glasses for years, and Zuckerberg says the company is "several years ahead" of its closest competitors. Indeed, Meta accounted for 73% of smart glasses shipments in the first half of 2025, up from 66% in the second half of 2024, according to Counterpoint Research.

If everything comes together as Zuckerberg expects -- meaning AI smart glasses become our primary computing devices, and Meta maintains its leadership position in the market -- Orion could be as successful as the iPhone, if not more so. In that scenario, Meta could become the Apple of the 2030s as it evolves into a consumer electronics giant.

Why Meta Platforms stock is worth buying today

In the near term, the investment thesis for Meta Platforms centers on its status as the second-largest ad tech company, a position derived from its dominance in social media. Facebook and Instagram generate consumer data on a large scale, creating a network effect that makes Meta's content recommendation and ad targeting engines increasingly effective over time.

Meta Platforms has invested in artificial intelligence to reinforce that network effect. New AI-powered recommendation and ranking systems are deepening user engagement and improving ad conversion rates (i.e., more clicks) by showing people more relevant content across its social media properties. Morningstar analyst Malik Ahmed Khan writes, "Meta is a digital advertising juggernaut poised to increase its market share."

Wall Street expects Meta's earnings to increase at 17% annually over the next three years. That makes the current valuation of 29 times earnings look reasonable. Indeed, among 71 analysts, Meta has a median target price of $842.50 per share. That implies 26% upside from its current share price of $665.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,239!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,896!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 25, 2025.

Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.