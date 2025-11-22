Markets
Billionaire Warren Buffett's Portfolio Has Way More Turnover Than You Think

Key Points

We all quote the Oracle of Omaha, but the widely shared image of Warren Buffett as the unwavering "my favorite holding time is forever" investor is largely a myth. While the legend grows, the truth is that his publicly traded stock portfolio sees a fair amount of turnover, contrary to what most people want to admit.

We'll look at the notable exceptions, such as American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and explain why the "hold forever" category is actually reserved for wholly owned businesses, not the entire portfolio. Keep the reality of his trades in mind if you're one of the many investors trying to follow his every move.

The Motley Fool
