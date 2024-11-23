Billionaire Warren Buffett's Bet On Domino's Pizza Looks Primed to Deliver Returns for Decades to Come

Warren Buffett's ability to consistently outperform the market has led many to think the billionaire investor has some sort of secretive edge. But the investing strategies Buffett and his top lieutenants over at Berkshire Hathaway employ are rooted in many simple concepts.

In other words, making money in the market does not require outsized risks, speculative opportunities, or chasing the next big megatrend.

Case in point: According to Berkshire's most recent 13F filing, Buffett's latest major investment is Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ).

That's right, billionaires love pizza too! Let's look at how an investment in Domino's fits with Berkshire's investing philosophy, and assess whether now is a good opportunity to follow Buffett's lead.

Why Domino's Pizza makes a great addition to the Berkshire portfolio

Some institutional investors choose to own hundreds of different securities -- covering every major sector and myriad sub-markets within these industries. Berkshire is a bit different. Buffett and his team tend to invest in maybe 40 or 50 stocks at a time while holding onto their largest positions for years or even decades.

Two of Berkshire's most successful investments have been major consumer brands, including beverage maker Coca-Cola and electronics specialist Apple. But why these companies? Consider Coca-Cola's iconic red soda cans and Apple's coveted iPhone. These two products have helped both companies build unparalleled moats. The perception of Domino's isn't much different in my opinion, as it's pretty hard to think about pizza and not have the Domino's brand come to mind.

Another staple part of Buffett's philosophy is investing in businesses that generate steady cash flow. While free cash flow trends may be tougher to forecast for restaurant businesses, the big idea from the chart below is that Domino's has managed to grow its cash flow consistently over the course of the past decade.

The company's rising cash flow has gone toward dividend increases too, which make up another pillar of Buffett's investing criteria.

A resilient business in a tough market

The restaurant industry is unbelievably intense. For national chains, customers expect quick, convenient service and affordable prices. One key metric for tracking a company's growth is same-store sales, which measures growth trends at existing locations. By excluding new restaurant openings, usually from the past year, same-store sales shed light on customer traffic and spending.

The table below breaks down Domino's same-store sales over the last year:

Category Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Same-store sales (U.S.) (0.6%) 2.8% 5.6% 4.8% 3.0% Same-store sales (International) 3.3% 0.1% 0.9% 2.1% 0.8%

Domino's has had a solid year with steady growth both inside and outside the U.S. But a skeptical investor may wonder if the company has only been able to generate this same-store sales growth through price hikes as inflation drives up the cost of materials and labor.

However, this is far from the case with Domino's.

On the latestearnings call management said same-store sales in the U.S. have been experiencing rising transaction growth in addition to higher price mixes. It appears Domino's is seeing success from its rewards programs and marketing campaigns.

Why Domino's should keep delivering

The analysis below benchmarks Domino's against a peer set of other national restaurant stocks using the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple. While there is a notable difference between Starbucks and the rest of this group, Domino's remains priced at a premium relative to its closest peer, Papa John's, and many other leading industry players.

That said, I would argue that Domino's long-term track record warrants a premium valuation.

Even though Domino's might not offer exposure to high-growth opportunities in emerging areas like artificial intelligence (AI) or big data, there is still a lot to like about the company. Buffett's recent investment is just another signal to consider Domino's stock as a compelling buy-and-hold opportunity.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Domino's Pizza, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.