News & Insights

Billionaire Struengmanns said to near deal for EQT's Schuelke - Bloomberg News

August 06, 2023 — 07:25 pm EDT

Written by Yana Gaur for Reuters ->

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire German brothers Andreas and Thomas Struengmann are nearing a deal to acquire Schuelke & Mayr GmbH, the maker of hand sanitizer owned by EQT AB EQTAB.ST, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The deal could value Schuelke at about 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion), the report said citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editnig by Kim Coghill)

((Yana.Gaur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.