Billionaire Struengmanns said to near deal for EQT's Schuelke - Bloomberg News

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire German brothers Andreas and Thomas Struengmann are nearing a deal to acquire Schuelke & Mayr GmbH, the maker of hand sanitizer owned by EQT AB EQTAB.ST, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The deal could value Schuelke at about 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion), the report said citing people with knowledge of the matter.

