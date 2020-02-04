Billionaire Steve Cohen ends talks to buy New York Mets - CNBC's Feber

(Corrects Faber's spelling in headline and paragraph 1) Feb 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has ended negotiations to buy the New York Mets, CNBC's David Faber said https://twitter.com/davidfaber/status/1224830012844539908?s=20 on Tuesday. In December, Cohen had said he was in talks with the owners of Mets, the Wilpon family, that would see him increase his investment, but leave its current owners in charge of the team for another five years. [nL4N28F2OM] Cohen bought a 4% stake in the Mets in 2012 Both Cohen and New York Mets did not immediately respond to requests for a comment. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;)) Keywords: SPORTS METS/ (CORRECTED)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.