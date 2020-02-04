Billionaire Steve Cohen ends talks to buy New York Mets - CNBC's Faber

(Adds response from New York Mets) Feb 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has ended negotiations to buy the New York Mets, CNBC's David Faber said https://twitter.com/davidfaber/status/1224830012844539908?s=20 on Tuesday. In December, Cohen had said he was in talks with the owners of Mets, the Wilpon family, that would see him increase his investment, but leave its current owners in charge of the team for another five years. [nL4N28F2OM] Cohen bought a 4% stake in the Mets in 2012. "The parties are subject to confidentiality obligations, including a mutual non-disclosure agreement, and therefore cannot comment," said Sterling Partners, the Mets' owners. Cohen did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;)) Keywords: SPORTS METS/ (UPDATE 1)

