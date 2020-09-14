Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has reached an agreement to buy the New York Mets baseball team from its owners, Sterling Partners said in a statement on Monday.

"I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets," Cohen said.

A spokesman for Cohen declined to comment beyond the statement.

