Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Slashed His Stake in This Stock. But Wall Street Thinks It Could Jump 50%.

Key Points

Druckenmiller has been trading in and out of Taiwan Semiconductor for years.

Recently, the billionaire investor has been dumping his stake in the chipmaker.

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Stanley Druckenmiller is one of the most successful investors in recent memory. His investment portfolio achieved an average annual return of 30% over more than 30 years, with no down years. His recipe for success is simple: Make concentrated, high-conviction bets, cut losses quickly, and maintain a flexible, go-anywhere investment philosophy.

For years, savvy investors have been following Druckenmiller's stock trades. One of his biggest positions right now is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). According to filings, the chip stock is Druckenmiller's third-largest holding.

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Last quarter, however, Druckenmiller cut his stake in TSMC (as it's commonly known) by 8.8%. That position cut followed an even bigger stake reduction the quarter before. Druckenmiller may simply be harvesting gains, with Taiwan Semiconductor shares up by more than 25% since 2026 began. But several Wall Street analysts still think there's more upside to go.

Wall Street analysts still love Taiwan Semiconductor stock

Seven analysts currently cover Taiwan Semiconductor stock. Six rate the shares a "buy," with one analyst rating the stock a "hold." The average 12-month price target is $516.67, suggesting around 28% in additional upside.

Importantly, however, Wall Street analysts aren't as aligned as the consensus price target might suggest. DBS Bank Limited, a major banking firm in Singapore, believes shares are fairly valued at today's prices. Analysts at Susquehanna International Group, however, predict that another 50% in upside is possible.

It should be noted that Druckenmiller has scaled his Taiwan Semiconductor holdings significantly up and down over the years. He first took a position in the first quarter of 2021, only to sell the position in the second quarter. He then reentered the stock in 2022, only to sell the stake yet again that same year. The same thing occurred in 2023.

Druckenmiller, therefore, has a history of trading in and out of Taiwan Semiconductor stock. He clearly understands the business well. Chip investors should monitor his future trades and ask themselves why Druckenmiller has seemingly turned more bearish on a major stock position.

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Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.