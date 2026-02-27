Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Piled Into Alphabet and Amazon for a 2nd Consecutive Quarter and Dumped His Stake in Another "Magnificent Seven" Stock

Key Points

Form 13Fs provide a way for investors to track which stocks Wall Street's savviest fund managers bought and sold in the latest quarter.

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller meaningfully increased his fund's stakes in Alphabet and Amazon during the fourth quarter -- and AI is probably a big reason behind these moves.

Meanwhile, another big-spending trillion-dollar AI stock was given the heave-ho by Duquesne's billionaire investor.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Last week marked what was arguably the most important data release of the entire first quarter. Feb. 17 was the deadline for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F details which stocks Wall Street's smartest money managers bought and sold in the latest quarter.

With Warren Buffett retiring, an argument can be made that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is now Wall Street's most-followed money manager. Druckenmiller is an active investor who loves growth stocks, as evidenced by sizable purchases of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares for a second consecutive quarter.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But not all members of the "Magnificent Seven" are in Druckenmiller's good graces.

Duquesne Family Office's billionaire boss loves inexpensive artificial intelligence stocks

According to Duquesne's 13F detailing fourth-quarter trading activity, Druckenmiller bought 282,800 shares of Alphabet (Class A shares, GOOGL) and 300,870 shares of Amazon. This increased Duquesne's stake in both companies by 277% and 69%, respectively.

Both are industry leaders in their respective categories. Alphabet's Google holds a virtual monopoly in internet search traffic, with GlobalStats data showing it accounts for a 90% share of the global market. Meanwhile, Amazon has the most dominant online marketplace, as well as the No. 1 cloud infrastructure service platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS). These foundational segments are cash cows for Alphabet and Amazon.

But what likely attracts Duquesne's billionaire investor to both companies is their ties to artificial intelligence (AI). Alphabet and Amazon are incorporating generative AI and large language model capabilities into their respective cloud infrastructure service platforms (Google Cloud and AWS). Growth rates for both segments are reaccelerating, thanks to AI, with year-over-year sales increases of 48% for Google Cloud and 24% for AWS in the fourth quarter.

Their relatively inexpensive valuations may have also enticed Stanley Druckenmiller. Amazon is historically cheap, relative to its future cash flow, while Alphabet's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24 isn't egregious considering its outsize growth from Google Cloud.

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller gives Meta Platforms the heave-ho

However, another member of the Magnificent Seven found itself on the chopping block. Among the 31 stocks Druckenmiller's fund sold out of in the fourth quarter, none is more prominent than social media goliath Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Druckenmiller dumped all 76,100 shares that were previously held.

One possible reason for this selling is simple profit-taking. The average security in Duquesne's portfolio has only been held for 7.5 months, indicating that Druckenmiller isn't shy about cashing in his chips. But there may be more to this selling than just a desire to ring the register.

For instance, Meta's third-quarter operating results pointed to higher-than-expected spending on AI infrastructure. While AI has been a source of rapid sales growth (see Alphabet and Amazon), many of Meta's major investments will take years to play out. Some investors, including Duquesne's chief, may have viewed this higher spending forecast as a future drag on earnings.

Meta Platforms also generates nearly 98% of its sales from advertising, making it a highly cyclical company. Possible concerns about economic weakness may have prompted Druckenmiller to dump his fund's stake in Meta.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Sean Williams has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.