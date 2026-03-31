Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Piled Into 2 of the Hottest AI Stocks for a Second Consecutive Quarter (No, Not Nvidia or Palantir)

Key Points

Quarterly-filed Form 13Fs allow investors to track which stocks Wall Street's premier money managers are buying and selling.

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller swapped out Nvidia and Palantir for two other magnificent AI stocks with foundational operating segments.

The new AI apples of Druckenmiller's eyes are historically inexpensive, relative to their future cash flow.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Data is the fuel that keeps Wall Street's engine turning. Unfortunately for investors, the amount of data they need to digest can be overwhelming. Between earnings reports and economic data releases, it's easy for something to slip through the cracks.

For example, Feb. 17 marked the deadline for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F allows investors to track which stocks Wall Street's savviest money managers are buying and selling, including billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Family Office.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Druckenmiller has an exceptional track record of crushing the broader market, with a touted annualized return of approximately 30% from 1981 to 2010. Unsurprisingly, Duquesne's 13F is among the most anticipated on Wall Street.

While there were certainly surprises in the latest 13F detailing Druckenmiller's fourth-quarter trading activity, such as the 29% reduction in chip fabricator Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, it's Duquesne's billionaire boss's fascination with two of the hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks -- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- that made waves.

AI application stocks have billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller intrigued

AI represents the biggest technological leap forward since the advent and proliferation of the internet in the mid-1990s. By 2030, PwC's analysts believe it'll create more than $15 trillion in global economic value.

While graphics processing unit giant Nvidia and data-mining specialist Palantir Technologies have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI revolution, Druckenmiller sold his stakes in both companies some time ago. Nowadays, he favors Alphabet and Amazon.

During the fourth quarter, Duquesne's billionaire investor added 282,800 shares of Alphabet's Class A shares (GOOGL) and 300,870 shares of Amazon. This increased his stakes in both companies by 277% and 69%, respectively. It also marked the second consecutive quarter that Druckenmiller purchased shares in both companies.

Although Alphabet and Amazon have foundational operating segments -- Alphabet's Google accounts for approximately 90% of internet search market share, and Amazon's online marketplace dominates in the U.S. -- it's the incorporation of generative AI solutions and large language model capabilities into their cloud infrastructure service platforms that are fueling their growth.

For the fourth quarter, Alphabet reported 48% revenue growth for Google Cloud, the world's No. 3 cloud infrastructure services platform. Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services saw its sales growth reaccelerate to 24% when compared to the previous year. Although AI infrastructure investments have been eye-popping, Alphabet and Amazon are delivering tangible results that show this spending is worthwhile.

Both companies are also historically inexpensive relative to their forecasted cash flow in 2027. Alphabet is trading at 14.3 times next year's projected cash flow, while Amazon is even cheaper at 9.7 times estimated cash flow. To put these figures into context, Alphabet and Amazon are trading at 20% and 48% discounts to their respective average multiples to cash flow over the last five years.

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller has a knack for spotting value hiding in plain sight. Alphabet and Amazon certainly appear to fit that definition.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,026,987!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 31, 2026.

Sean Williams has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.