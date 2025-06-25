Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Loaded Up on These 3 Stocks. Are They Buys?

Stanley Druckenmiller made a fortune working alongside billionaire George Soros. He ran his own hedge fund for years before closing it in 2010. Today, Druckenmiller has a net worth of $6.9 billion and manages nearly $3 billion for his Duquesne Family Office.

Given Druckenmiller's tremendous success, could other investors find great stock picks by following his moves? Maybe so. Here are three stocks the billionaire loaded up on in the first quarter of 2025 -- and whether they're smart picks to buy right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. DocuSign

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) is the world's leading software provider of electronic signature and contract lifecycle management solutions. Its products are used by nearly 1.7 million customers, including 95% of Fortune 500 companies.

The stock has declined by a double-digit percentage so far in 2025 (16%), including 9.5% in the first quarter. However, DocuSign's shares are still up more than 40% over the last 12 months.

Druckenmiller seems to have viewed the pullback as a great buying opportunity. In the first quarter, filings show his family office initiated a new position in DocuSign, buying 1.07 million shares. It was the largest new holding for the billionaire in Q1 and immediately vaulted into his top 10 positions.

This wasn't Druckenmiller's first purchase of DocuSign, though. He also bought the stock in 2019 and 2020, quickly selling for profits both times.

2. Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT) ranks as the top online sports betting and gaming operator in the world. Its platforms include FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal1, tombola, Betfair, TVG, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet.

Like DocuSign, Flutter Entertainment has seen its share price soar more than 40% over the last 12 months. The stock has taken investors on a roller-coaster ride this year, though, falling as much as 31% before recovering.

Druckenmiller might have swooped in during Flutter's downswing earlier this year. His family office boosted its stake in the online sports betting and gaming company by a whopping 1,985.5%. That was the biggest increase on a percentage basis in Q1 of any stock in the billionaire's portfolio.

3. Teva Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA) is a major drugmaker based in Israel. Its top-selling product is Austedo, a drug approved for treating involuntary movements caused by Huntington's disease chorea or tardive dyskinesia. Teva also markets many other drugs, including a long list of generics and biosimilars.

It's been a rough year for Teva shareholders so far in 2025. The pharma stock plunged more than 40% before rebounding. However, Teva's share price is still down more than 20% year to date and is barely in positive territory over the last 12 months.

On a dollar basis, Teva was Druckenmiller's biggest purchase in Q1. He increased his stake in the drugmaker by 65.4%, with his 14.88 million shares worth $228.7 million at the end of the quarter. Teva ranks as Duquesne Family Office's second-largest holding.

Druckenmiller has owned a position in Teva off and on through the years. He first bought the pharma stock in 2013 but sold all his shares less than a year later. The billionaire scooped up Teva shares again in early 2014 and exited the position the next quarter. He began building his latest stake in Teva in the third quarter of 2024.

Are these 3 stocks buys?

I don't think any of these three stocks bought by Druckenmiller in Q1 are bad picks for long-term investors. However, no one should buy any of them just because he did. As we've seen, the billionaire often buys stocks and then sells them quickly afterward. It wouldn't be surprising if Druckenmiller reduces his positions in DocuSign, Flutter, or Teva in Q2.

DocuSign could be the best long-term pick of the group. The company's financials are strong. DocuSign's Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform should be a major growth driver over the coming years.

If you aren't opposed to so-called "sin stocks," Flutter Entertainment could be attractive. Analysts surveyed by LSEG think Flutter will grow its earnings by nearly 46% next year. Unsurprisingly, this stock is quite popular on Wall Street, with 22 of the 27 analysts surveyed by LSEG rating it as a buy or a strong buy.

Value investors could find Teva appealing. The drugmaker's shares trade at a forward earnings multiple of only 6.5.

Should you invest $1,000 in Docusign right now?

Before you buy stock in Docusign, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Docusign wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $689,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $906,556!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 809% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Docusign. The Motley Fool recommends Flutter Entertainment Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.