Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Dumped Tesla and Piled Into a "Magnificent Seven" Stock That's Crushing the Stock Market This Year

Key Points Stanley Druckenmiller, who formerly ran Duquesne Capital, is a frequent investor in big tech names.

Druckenmiller remains disciplined on valuation and is not afraid to sell a stock that he thinks has gotten ahead of its skis.

Microsoft is really starting to execute on its artificial intelligence playbook.

Hedge funds recently filed their latest batch of 13F forms with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, divulging what stocks they held at the end of the second quarter. Comparing those forms to the prior set allows investors to see what stocks hedge funds and billionaires have bought and sold in any given quarter.

The market is always curious to see how the leading names in the investing world are allocating capital. Few billionaire investors elicit more interest than Stanley Druckenmiller. A protege of George Soros, Druckenmiller consistently generated some of the highest annual returns out there at Duquesne Capital, which he founded and ran for decades. Now, he operates the Duquesne Family Office, which manages his own billions.

In the second quarter, Druckenmiller exited his position in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and piled into another "Magnificent Seven" stock that has crushed the broader stock market this year.

Dumping Tesla

The Duquesne Family Office didn't own its stake in the electric vehicle (EV) maker for too long. The fund initiated its Tesla position in the fourth quarter of 2024 and closed it in the second quarter. Druckenmiller is not afraid to trade in and out of stocks, or to sell a stock if he feels it has become too expensive, as he did in the past with Nvidia.

Unlike many investors in this red-hot market, Druckenmiller has always been a close observer of valuations, and Tesla is certainly one of those names that has for many years traded at meteoric valuations. As of Thursday, the stock was trading at about 190 times expected forward earnings. Meanwhile, Tesla's core EV business has been struggling in recent quarters. With the federal $7,500 EV tax credit set to expire at the end of the third quarter, the EV industry broadly could continue to struggle.

However, many investors seem less concerned about Tesla's EV business and more focused on how the company's other initiatives, such as robotaxis and humanoid robots, could power its results in the future.

Tesla intends for its self-driving robotaxis to form the backbone of a new autonomous ride-hailing fleet, giving it access to a huge market in the personal transport space. Some early analyses indicate that Tesla's approach to autonomous vehicle systems is much cheaper than rivals like Waymo. Tesla has begun to deploy robotaxis (though not its Cybercabs, which it has yet to produce) in Austin and San Francisco. However, while these vehicles are driving autonomously, they have reportedly been geofenced to stay within set boundaries of those cities, and have been operating with humans monitoring them remotely thus far.

Given the short period of time that Druckenmiller held Tesla and the stock's volatility this year, it's likely that he and his team saw a short-term trading opportunity, unless there was a significant change in their thesis recently.

Buying a Magnificent Seven outperformer that has executed this year

Duquesne's second-largest purchase in the second quarter also happened to be the second-largest company in the world by market cap -- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). In the quarter, Duquesne bought just over 200,000 shares of the tech giant for a value of roughly $100 million as of June 30. Microsoft is now up by about 20% this year, crushing the S&P 500's roughly 8% gain.

I think many investors were initially skeptical about the tech conglomerate's artificial intelligence (AI) investments and whether or not they would pay off. But its latest quarterly results indicate they are starting to. In Q2, revenue from Microsoft's Azure and other cloud services division, which contains a lot of the company's AI-related business, surpassed $75 billion, a 34% increase from the prior-year period. Companies and developers can access large language models from OpenAI through Azure, and can easily integrate generative AI capabilities into workloads.

"Enterprises are beginning to move from proof of concepts to enterprisewide deployments to unlock the full ROI [return on investment] of AI," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on the company's second-quarter earnings call. "And our AI business has now surpassed an annual revenue run rate of $13 billion, up 175% year over year."

Microsoft currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of almost 33, which is close to its five-year average of slightly below 32. It's executing on AI and is also one of the only companies with a higher credit rating on its debt than the U.S. government. With all of those advantages, I see Microsoft as one tech stock that investors can buy and hold forever.

