Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Dumped Alphabet (Google) and Picked Up 2 Stocks That Are Direct Bets on Agentic AI

Key Points

After launching his hedge fund in 1981, Stanley Druckenmiller delivered staggering returns for three decades.

In Q1, his Duquesne Family Office unloaded its position in Alphabet after the stock's strong run.

In the same period, Druckenmiller made bets on another aspect of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade.

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

There aren't too many investors better than Stanley Druckenmiller. The now-billionaire launched his own fund, Duquesne Capital, in 1981 and proceeded to absolutely crush the market over the next three decades, generating incredible average annual returns of over 30%, without a single year in the red. He shuttered the fund in 2010, and today, he focuses on managing his family's wealth out of the Duquesne Family Office.

Given that he had such a storied career, retail investors are always interested to see what Druckenmiller is buying and selling in any given quarter. In the first quarter of 2026, he made a lot of moves. Among them, he completely closed his position in Alphabet (a stake worth just over $120 million as of the end of 2025) and opened new positions in two stocks that are direct bets on agentic artificial intelligence (AI).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Exiting Alphabet after a spectacular run

Druckenmiller took his gains on Alphabet, the parent company of Google, after what's been a spectacular run.

If I had to guess, Druckenmiller is likely taking gains due to Alphabet's valuation, which has gone from under 15 times forward earnings in early 2025 to about 27 times now. Alphabet was viewed as the value play in the "Magnificent Seven" last year, but the company overcame virtually every obstacle thrown its way.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued it, accusing the tech giant of using anticompetitive practices in its digital advertising and search businesses, and a federal judge ultimately agreed. However, the judge stopped short of granting Justice's request for a punishment that involved compelling Alphabet to divest itself of its popular Chrome web browser.

Meanwhile, Alphabet demonstrated that its Gemini large language models (LLMs) could compete with the best rival models on the market, giving investors confidence in the company's ability to maintain its dominant market share in traditional digital search.

While there are still some longer-term concerns about how AI will impact traditional search, the company has many strong and fast-growing businesses, including its cloud infrastructure segment, which will benefit from the world's adoption of AI; YouTube, one of the strongest video content platforms; Waymo, its autonomous driving business; and its own custom AI semiconductor business.

So while I understand Druckenmiller and other large funds taking gains here, I still think retail investors can comfortably hold Alphabet stock long term.

Betting on agentic AI

During the first quarter, Druckenmiller and his team initiated new positions in two stocks that are a direct bet on agentic AI. Duquesne bought over 411,000 shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and 106,700 shares of Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM). As of the end of the quarter, those stakes were worth about $18 million and $16 million, respectively.

Both stocks are bets on agentic AI because Intel and Arm are two of the leaders in the central processing unit (CPU) space.

CPUs are far from new technology; they are the core chips that provide processing power in electronic devices most of us have been using for decades, such as laptops and cellphones. When the AI story first began to gain steam, it was graphics processing units (GPUs) that attracted the lion's share of the attention because those specialized parallel processors turn out to be perfectly suited to handling the type of computational heavy lifting necessary for the training of the LLMs.

However, with the emergence of agentic AI -- AI-powered technology performing complex tasks autonomously based on a simple set of initial instructions -- CPUs are officially back in style. Those chips are well designed to help AI agents with task orchestration, communication with external sources, and memory management and data processing.

"On the inference side, in terms of orchestration, control plane, and also managing all the different agents with data, CPU is much more efficient," Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said on the company's first-quarter earnings report. "The ratio of CPU to GPUs [in data centers] used to be 1-to-8, and now it is 1-to-4, and I think it could move toward parity or even better. So I think that demand is very strong."

Intel is an interesting play because the company not only sells CPUs specifically for data centers but also has its own foundry for manufacturing and packaging CPUs and GPUs.

Arm Holdings offers investors a different way to gain CPU exposure. Arm primarily licenses intellectual property used in the design of various types of CPUs to companies. Some of its larger customers include Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Alphabet.

Recently, however, Arm has decided to design and sell its own CPUs for the first time, likely due to strong demand. Management thinks it could ramp this business up to a $15 billion annual revenue stream over the next five years.

Obviously, if the adoption and deployment of agentic AI continue to advance, both Arm and Intel should do well. However, investors considering buying them should understand that these stocks aren't exactly cheap right now.

So, investors should size their positions accordingly, or start with small purchases and dollar-cost average their way into larger stakes over time.

Should you buy stock in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 25, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Intel, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.