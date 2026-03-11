Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Dropped This AI Big Spender and Bought Shares of These AI Players That are Generating Billion-Dollar Revenue.

Key Points

Stanley Druckenmiller has been a big investor in AI, previously holding shares of leaders including Nvidia and Palantir.

The billionaire has a long history of delivering gains to investors in his fund.

Billionaires have been active in the artificial intelligence (AI) space as it's been a proven wealth-builder in recent years. AI offers companies the potential to streamline operations, become more innovative, and achieve their goals faster -- and all of this should drive earnings growth and stock performance in the years to come. These savvy investors recognized the opportunity early on and have picked up shares of key players.

Stanley Druckenmiller, head of the Duquesne family office, is one of these billionaires betting on AI's future. In recent years, he's owned shares of some of the biggest names in the industry, including Nvidia and Palantir Technologies -- he's since sold both, but clearly gained from the investments. These players soared 1,300% and more than 500%, respectively, over the past five years.

In the recent quarter, Druckenmiller made fresh AI moves, closing his position in a company known for its aggressive AI spending and adding to positions in two other AI players that already generate billion-dollar revenue from the technology. Let's check out the details.

A source of investment ideas

First, a quick note about why we should pay attention to the moves of billionaires: They've demonstrated their investing expertise, so they may be a great source of investment ideas. That said, it's important to remember that their goals and risk tolerance may be somewhat different from ours -- so we shouldn't follow every decision. Instead, it's a better idea to consider their moves one by one and evaluate whether certain ones might be a good fit for your investment strategy and portfolio.

Druckenmiller is a fantastic investor to watch as he's been quite successful over time; at the head of Duquesne Capital Management, he posted a 30% average annual return -- without money-losing years -- over 30 years. He's since retired but continues investing through the Duquesne family office.

Now, let's take a look at three key moves this top investor made during the fourth quarter of last year. We know about these thanks to his 13F filing with regulators, detailing his investing moves during the period.

Druckenmiller's latest moves

Druckenmiller closed his position in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META)

The billionaire added to his position in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Druckenmiller also added to his position in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Druckenmiller hasn't explained the reasons behind his moves, but some investors have worried about Meta's high level of spending in AI -- particularly since the company isn't yet generating significant revenue from the technology. The lion's share of Meta's revenue comes from advertising placed across its social media apps, from Facebook to Instagram.

Alphabet and Amazon also are spending heavily on AI, but they have been among the first to deliver AI-powered revenue growth. This is thanks to their cloud computing businesses -- Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS) -- which offer AI products and services to customers.

Billions of dollars in revenue

In the most recent quarter, Alphabet's Google Cloud saw revenue soar 48% to more than $17 billion amid demand for AI infrastructure and solutions. And AWS reported a $142 billion annual revenue run rate thanks to a booming AI business. Amazon says it's monetizing new capacity as soon as it opens it up to customers.

So, which of these AI stocks may be right for you? This depends on your investment strategy. If you're looking for companies delivering an AI win right now and well-positioned to remain core players, Alphabet and Amazon make great choices. They are among the biggest cloud players, and the cloud is the hub for AI growth and activity.

But, if you're looking for an AI innovator of the future, you might opt for Meta, as the company has gone all in on AI research and development, even opening a superintelligence lab.

In any case, there may be more than one right move here, considering that each of these players has a well-established business and delivers growth -- and is progressing nicely in AI. So you could win by following Druckenmiller into Amazon and Alphabet or by doing just the opposite and investing in Meta, especially if you hold on for the long term.

Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.