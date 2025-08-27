Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Bought the Dip on This Beaten-Down GLP-1 Stock (Hint: It's Not Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk)

Key Points According to recent filings, the Duquesne Family Office initiated a position in Viking Therapeutics.

Viking is a clinical-stage biotech with several obesity-care candidates in its pipeline.

The obesity-care market is largely dominated by just two players: Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

This year has offered no shortage of market-moving headlines shaping investor sentiment. Mixed job reports, new tariffs fueling turbulence in U.S. trade policy, and ongoing uncertainty around Federal Reserve decisions have all contributed to a difficult backdrop for identifying compelling investment opportunities.

Fortunately, quarterly disclosures from Wall Street's most seasoned investors provide a window into where the "smart money" is moving. Every quarter, investment firms managing over $100 million are required to file a Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This documentation itemizes which stocks firms bought and sold during the most recent quarter -- offering valuable insight into institutional positioning.

One of the more interesting moves that came this quarter was from the Duquesne Family Office, led by billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller. According to the firm's second-quarter 13F, Druckenmiller initiated a new position in Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) -- a pharmaceutical stock that has plummeted by 35% so far in 2025.

Let's unpack what may have compelled Druckenmiller to buy the dip in Viking and assess if now is a good time for investors to follow his lead.

Viking could be an asymmetric bet

An asymmetric investment opportunity occurs when the potential upside far outweighs the potential downside. Venture capital offers a textbook example: Most early-stage companies fail, but a single unicorn can generate enough returns to offset losses across the entire fund.

Viking can be viewed through this same lens. The company is advancing a pipeline of obesity and weight-management medications. At the moment, this pocket of the healthcare realm is dominated by a duopoly -- Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, the makers of blockbuster GLP-1 treatments Mounjaro, Zepbound, Ozempic, and Wegovy.

While Viking remains in the clinical-trial stage, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of even one of its candidates could unlock explosive upside, positioning the company as a disruptive entrant in a lucrative healthcare market.

He may be hedging his existing exposure in this space

Another reason Druckenmiller may have his eyes on Viking is due to some existing exposure to the weight-loss market. According to filings, the Duquesne Family Office already owns Lilly stock, having bought shares for three consecutive quarters.

According to research from Goldman Sachs, the global total addressable market (TAM) for obesity-care medications could reach $120 billion by next decade. Given the size of the market and the dynamics of its fragmented competition, it's possible that Druckenmiller is merely hedging the existing position in Lilly with one that could become a multibagger should Viking successfully advance its weight-loss drug candidates.

Viking is a speculative takeover candidate

Although Viking has yet to formally break into the weight-management space, its clinical trial data over the past year has shown some encouraging signs.

Still, a key concern for investors is whether the company has the financial resources to manufacture at scale should the company secure FDA approval. On one hand, Viking's science has demonstrated some promise, but on the other hand, its size raises legitimate questions about its capacity to handle commercialization.

With Lilly and Novo already competing fiercely, and other big pharma heavyweights actively seeking entry into the weight-loss industry, Viking's pipeline positions it as a compelling acquisition candidate should its therapies progress beyond proof-of-concept.

Is Viking Therapeutics stock a buy?

Whether viewed as a hedge, an acquisition play, or a high-risk/high-reward bet on clinical success, Druckenmiller's decision to buy Viking stock signals two things: a willingness to embrace uncertainty, as well as a conviction that the obesity-care market is expansive enough to support more than just two incumbents.

For prospective investors, the decision to buy Viking Therapeutics stock ultimately comes down to your personal risk tolerance. For now, Viking's entire valuation rests on speculation and the hope that its pipeline breaks into a rapidly growing, billion-dollar industry with limited competition.

The trade-offs here should not be overlooked: Viking could emerge as the next breakthrough in weight management, or, just as easily, it could suffer setbacks that consign it to a long list of biotech companies with unrealized potential.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk and Viking Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.