Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Dumped 94% of His Fund's Amazon Stake and Piled Into a Scorching-Hot Chip Stock for the First Time in 8 Years

Key Points

Quarterly-filed Form 13Fs allow investors to track which stocks Wall Street's savviest money managers are buying and selling.

Valuation may have played a meaningful role in billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller's decision to show most of his fund's stake in Amazon to the door.

Meanwhile, a historic turnaround candidate (thanks to the evolution of artificial intelligence) has become one of Druckenmiller's newest investments.

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

Although earnings season is the pinnacle for most investors each quarter, don't overlook the value of Form 13F filings with regulators. A 13F details which stocks Wall Street's savviest money managers bought and sold in the latest quarter. This includes Duquesne Family Office's seasoned billionaire investor, Stanley Druckenmiller.

Duquesne's 13F shows that Druckenmiller sent shares of e-commerce goliath Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to the chopping block, while at the same time piling into one of Wall Street's red-hot chip stocks, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

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Amazon nearly got the heave-ho

In each of the final two quarters of 2025, Duquesne's billionaire boss was a buyer of Amazon stock. He opened a position by purchasing 437,070 shares during the September-ended quarter, and tacked on an additional 300,870 shares in the fourth quarter. When 2025 came to a close, Amazon was Duquesne's seventh-largest position by market value.

But that's ancient history. Druckenmiller sold 692,140 shares of Amazon in the March-ended quarter, effectively slashing his fund's stake by 94%.

Druckenmiller is an active investor, meaning something as simple as stop losses may have come into play in the first quarter. The Iran war-driven swoon on Wall Street dragged Amazon shares from a range of $225 to $240 during the final six months of 2025 to around $200 in the first quarter. The average time held for a top-10 holding in Duquesne's investment portfolio is just five months.

However, short-term price movement may not tell the full story.

In a May 2024 CNBC interview, Druckenmiller opined that artificial intelligence (AI) "might be a little overhyped now, but underhyped long term." The world's No. 1 cloud infrastructure services platform, Amazon Web Services, has seen its high-margin sales accelerate following the integration of AI solutions. Yet, Amazon shares aren't cheap by traditional fundamental metrics, such as the price-to-earnings ratio. Valuation may have been the impetus that encouraged Druckenmiller to show most of his fund's Amazon stake to the door.

Stanley Druckenmiller piled into Intel ahead of its historic run-up

At the other end of the spectrum, Duquesne's billionaire investor scooped up 411,400 shares of central processing unit (CPU) kingpin Intel ahead of its jaw-dropping second-quarter run-up. If Druckenmiller still holds these shares, he's up well over 100%! It's the first time he's held shares of Intel since the first quarter of 2018.

Some of Intel's resurgence has to do with the evolution of AI. Though Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues to blow the doors off of analysts' expectations, given the insatiable demand for its superior graphics processing units, demand for CPUs in enterprise AI data centers is rapidly climbing.

Additionally, Intel has some very powerful investors in its corner. Nvidia officially invested $5 billion into Intel in December -- and it's never bad to have Nvidia as an investor and working partner. The Trump administration also invested $8.9 billion in Intel in August 2025, a figure that has more than quintupled.

Lastly, Duquesne's billionaire boss has often been attracted to brand-name companies involved in game-changing trends (AI) whose shares are breaking out to multiyear highs. Intel fits the bill as a turnaround candidate, thanks to AI, but it's far from a fundamental bargain following its parabolic move higher.

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Sean Williams has positions in Amazon and Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.