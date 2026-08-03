Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Bought This Biotech Stock That Has Surged 400%. Is It Still a Buy?

Key Points

Druckenmiller initiated a new stake in Revolution Medicines in Q1.

The biotech stock has skyrocketed on excitement about its lead cancer candidate, daraxonrasib.

Revolution Medicine's valuation makes the stock a riskier proposition now.

10 stocks we like better than Revolution Medicines ›

Stanley Druckenmiller isn't afraid to take risks. His boldness has paid off through the years. Druckenmiller's net worth stands at $7.8 billion. His Duquesne Family Office has roughly $3 billion in assets under management.

One notable example of Druckenmiller's risk-taking is his investments in clinical-stage biotech stocks. In the first quarter of 2026, his Duquesne Family Office initiated a new stake in Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) worth $30.7 million at the end of Q1.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Over the last 12 months, Revolution Medicines has surged by more than 400%. Is this high-flying biotech stock still a buy?

Investing in a revolution

There's a simple explanation why Druckenmiller likes Revolution Medicines -- and why the stock has performed so well. Revolution appears to have one of the most promising pancreatic cancer therapies ever developed in its pipeline.

Daraxonrasib targets the RAS protein, which has long been considered one of the most "undruggable" targets in cancer. Mutant versions of this protein become stuck in an "on" state and drive the unchecked spread of multiple types of tumors. Daraxonrasib works by blocking the cellular signals of RAS proteins.

In April 2026, Revolution Medicine reported stellar late-stage clinical data for daraxonrasib in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer. The median overall survival rate for patients receiving the drug was 13.2 months -- nearly double the rate for patients receiving chemotherapy.

Revolution now awaits U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The company is also pursuing European approval for daraxonrasib.

Is Revolution Medicines stock still a buy?

Druckenmiller didn't build a $30 million position in a company with no sales without doing his homework first. He knew the potential for Revolution Medicines and for daraxonrasib.

But Revolution's market cap now hovers around $40 billion. Significant growth expectations are clearly baked into the biotech innovator's share price.

Wall Street believes tremendous growth is in store, with consensus peak annual projections for daraxonrasib ranging from $5 billion to $7.6 billion. The low end of that range implies Revolution Medicines trades at eight times sales that have yet to materialize.

However, those projections are based only on daraxonrasib in treating pancreatic cancer. Revoluion is also evaluating the drug in late-stage clinical trials as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. Success in these studies could open up another big opportunity.

Revolution Medicines could still be appealing to aggressive long-term investors. My take, though, is that other growth stocks offer more compelling risk-reward profiles after Revolution's sizzling gains over the last year.

Should you buy stock in Revolution Medicines right now?

Before you buy stock in Revolution Medicines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Revolution Medicines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $386,727!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,139!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 3, 2026.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.