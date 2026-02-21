Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Is Betting Big on These 2 Stocks

Key Points

One investment is a fast-growing genetic testing company that's now generating cash flow and has a scalable business model.

The leading semiconductor foundry's sales are booming on AI-led demand, but expanding cash-flow margins will be a challenge.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ›

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is the investing legend who first made his name managing money for George Soros. He closed the highly successful Duquesne Capital Management in 2010 (after never having a losing year in 30) and now manages the Duquesne Family Office. The good news is you can track his holdings through publicly available filings.

On that note, here are two of his top-five, high-conviction holdings for investors to consider buying.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Natera

Representing 13.2% of the Duquesne Family Office holdings, Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA), a $28.8 billion market cap genetic testing company, specializes in women's health, oncology, and organ health testing. It's currently loss-making, but Natera's bulls can point to revenue set to grow at a high-teens percentage rate over the next couple of years (based on the Wall Street consensus), and a high and expanding gross profit margin -- 64.9% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 61.8% in the same quarter of 2024.

Moreover, with test growth of 15% converting into 35% revenue growth, the company clearly has good pricing power. Its oncology tests grew 54% in the third quarter to 24% of its total tests, and the bullish case for the stock rests on its Signatera personalized blood test to detect molecular residual disease (MRD) in cancer patients.

Natera may be loss-making, but it's cash-generative, has recurring revenue (cancer survivors routinely test again), and has a scalable business model. Wall Street has free cash flow (FCF) growing from $103 million in 2025 to $282 million in 2027, and the stock is interesting for speculative growth-oriented investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The second stock represents 5.4% of the portfolio and is up 80% over the last year, as investors have bought into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (NYSE: TSM) exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) spending boom. All the indications are that the AI boom is continuing, as companies like Alphabet and Amazon continue to invest staggering sums in AI.

However, there are a couple of concerning signs for Taiwan Semiconductor. First, as CEO C.C. Wei noted on the recentearnings call its AI-related demand was robust in 2025, while non-AI markets reported only a "mild recovery." It's clear that the company's prospects and valuation depend on AI spending.

That's fair enough, but he also noted that the company's capital spending "amounted to a total of $101 billion, but is expected to be significantly higher in the next three years" due to rising cost challenges and the need to support growth.

Again, there's nothing wrong with investing for growth; in fact, it's exactly what investors should want the company to do. However, it does imply that FCF margin expansion opportunities will be limited in the coming years, and he acknowledged the company was carrying a "greater burden of capex investment for our customers."

These increased risks, along with the lack of a medium-term opportunity to expand cash-flow margins, need to be priced into the stock when considering it for your own portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.