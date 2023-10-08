News & Insights

Billionaire Schaeffler family mulls Vitesco buyout -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

October 08, 2023 — 06:44 pm EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Germany's billionaire Schaeffler family is considering a buyout of Vitesco Technologies Group VTSCn.DE to boost their presence in the electric vehicle supply chain, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The industrialists, who also control Schaeffler AG SHA_p.DE, could announce their plans as early as Monday, the report added, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Schaeffler family holding companies already own about 49.9% of Vitesco, Bloomberg said. Vitesco has a market value of about 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion), the report added.

Schaeffler and Vitesco did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.9472 euros)

