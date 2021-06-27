Billionaire Salinas Says He’s Working for His Bank to Be First in Mexico to Take Bitcoin

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, noted bitcoin bull and the 166th richest person in the world, said he is working to make his bank the first in Mexico to accept the largest cryptocurrency.

In a tweet responding to fellow bitcoin enthusiast and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, the Mexican billionaire said “me and my bank (Banco Azteca) are working to be the first bank in Mexico to accept #Bitcoin.”

Saylor was commenting on a video featuring Salinas that was shared on Twitter by noted investor and bitcoin advocate Anthony Pompliano.

In the video, Salinas explained how his witnessing hyper-inflation first-hand informed his rationale for investing in bitcoin and why he thinks “fiat is a fraud.” He also explains why he would take the cryptocurrency over any other asset.

Salinas is the founder and chairman of Grupo Salinas, a collection of companies with stakes in telecommunications, media, financial services, and retail stores, per Wikipedia. Forbes puts his net worth at $15.8 billion.

