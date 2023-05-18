News & Insights

EQR

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell dies at 81

Credit: REUTERS/RICHARD BRIAN

May 18, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

May 18 (Reuters) - Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell has died at the age of 81, according to a statement from Equity Residential EQR.N, the real estate investment trust (REIT) he chaired.

Known for his bet on distressed assets and for popularizing the REIT structure in the 1990s, Zell founded the company that was a precursor to Equity Residential and took it public in 1993.

He also invested in manufacturing, travel, retail, healthcare and energy businesses, Equity Residential said.

He had a net worth of $5.2 billion, according to Forbes.

