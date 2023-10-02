Billionaire Ratcliffe mulls buying stake in Manchester United - Sky News

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Sports is contemplating buying a minority stake in Manchester United MANU.N rather than seeking full control, in an effort to end a nearly ten month-long process to resolve the club's future ownership, Sky News reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.