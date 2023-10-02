News & Insights

Billionaire Ratcliffe mulls buying stake in Manchester United - Sky News

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

October 02, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Sports is contemplating buying a minority stake in Manchester United MANU.N rather than seeking full control, in an effort to end a nearly ten month-long process to resolve the club's future ownership, Sky News reported on Monday.

