News & Insights

US Markets

Billionaire Pinault's Artemis company to buy majority stake in Hollywood agency CAA

Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

September 07, 2023 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mimosa Spencer for Reuters ->

Adds Pinault quote, no financial details of deal

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Artemis holding company of French luxury goods billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault has agreed to buy a majority stake in Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the parties involved said on Thursday.

Financial details of the deal were not provided.

"CAA’s exceptional insight, relationships, and access across key sectors, combined with their widely regarded level of collaboration and innovation, gives the company a formidable role in driving global opportunities for its diverse and culture-defining clients," Pinault, who is chairman and CEO of Kering PRTP.PA, the French group that owns fashion label Gucci, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mimosa Spencer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.