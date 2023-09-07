Billionaire Pinault's Artemis company to buy majority stake in Hollywood agency CAA

Adds Pinault quote, no financial details of deal

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Artemis holding company of French luxury goods billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault has agreed to buy a majority stake in Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the parties involved said on Thursday.

Financial details of the deal were not provided.

"CAA’s exceptional insight, relationships, and access across key sectors, combined with their widely regarded level of collaboration and innovation, gives the company a formidable role in driving global opportunities for its diverse and culture-defining clients," Pinault, who is chairman and CEO of Kering PRTP.PA, the French group that owns fashion label Gucci, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mimosa Spencer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.