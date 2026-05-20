Billionaire Philippe Laffont Dumped AI Titan Nvidia for the 11th Time in 12 Quarters. What Does He Know That Wall Street Doesn't?

Key Points

Quarterly-filed Form 13Fs allow investors to track which stocks Wall Street's savviest investors have been buying and selling.

Billionaire Philippe Laffont has been a persistent seller of Nvidia stock, dumping more than 43 million split-adjusted shares since March 31, 2023.

Though profit-taking likely explains some of this selling, other headwinds look to be at play.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Although earnings season tends to hog all the glory, the quarterly filing of Form 13Fs with regulators can be equally important for investors. A 13F allows investors to track which stocks Wall Street's smartest money managers bought and sold in the latest quarter.

For instance, Coatue Management's billionaire asset manager, Philippe Laffont, was a busy bee during the first quarter. He sold out of 16 positions and pared down 22 others, none of which has a more impressive pedigree than the face of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It marked the 11th time in the last 12 quarters that Laffont dumped Nvidia stock, begging the question: What does he know that the rest of Wall Street doesn't?

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Billionaire Philippe Laffont has shed 87% of his fund's stake in Nvidia

Despite Nvidia's undisputed leadership position in AI graphics processing units (GPUs), Coatue Management's chief investor has been a persistent seller of Nvidia for the better part of three years (share counts have been adjusted to reflect Nvidia's 10-for-1 stock split in June 2024):

Q1 2023 : 49,802,020 shares held

: 49,802,020 shares held Q2 2023 : 46,449,700 shares (-3,352,320)

: 46,449,700 shares (-3,352,320) Q3 2023 : 45,410,400 shares (-1,039,300)

: 45,410,400 shares (-1,039,300) Q4 2023 : 43,222,010 shares (-2,188,390)

: 43,222,010 shares (-2,188,390) Q1 2024 : 13,851,410 shares (-29,370,600)

: 13,851,410 shares (-29,370,600) Q2 2024 : 13,754,447 shares (-96,963)

: 13,754,447 shares (-96,963) Q3 2024 : 10,138,161 shares (-3,616,286)

: 10,138,161 shares (-3,616,286) Q4 2024 : 10,006,488 shares (-131,673)

: 10,006,488 shares (-131,673) Q1 2025 : 8,545,835 shares (-1,460,653)

: 8,545,835 shares (-1,460,653) Q2 2025 : 11,488,529 shares (+2,942,694)

: 11,488,529 shares (+2,942,694) Q3 2025 : 9,870,743 shares (-1,617,786)

: 9,870,743 shares (-1,617,786) Q4 2025 : 9,203,338 shares (-667,405)

: 9,203,338 shares (-667,405) Q1 2026: 6,331,620 shares (-2,871,718)

Collectively, Coatue's position has been slashed by 87% in three years. The prevailing question is: Why?

Profit-taking likely isn't the full story

Profit-taking is the logical answer. Nvidia stock has skyrocketed by more than 700% since Coatue's position in the company peaked in the March-ended quarter of 2023. With Laffont often holding core positions for an average of two to three years, paring down this stake after an outsize return makes sense.

But profit-taking likely tells only part of the story.

Laffont might also be concerned about competitive pressures. Though Nvidia's GPUs currently hold a virtual monopoly in enterprise data centers, many of its top customers by net sales are internally developing hardware to use in their own data centers.

While these chips don't pose a threat to Nvidia from an external sales or compute capabilities standpoint, they're notably cheaper and more readily accessible than Nvidia's advanced GPU lineup. In other words, Nvidia's leading customers may take up valuable data center real estate with their own chips, thereby offsetting the GPU scarcity that's helped fuel Nvidia's sky-high pricing power and otherworldly gross margin.

Additionally, history hasn't been kind to game-changing technologies or the companies leading the charge. Every next-big-thing trend for more than three decades has endured an early stage bubble-bursting event, brought about by investors overestimating the adoption and/or optimization of a new technology. While there's been no issue with GPU adoption, it'll likely take years before businesses optimize their sales and profits using AI.

Lastly, Nvidia's valuation may be behind billionaire Philippe Laffont's selling. We recently watched Palantir Technologies crush analysts' estimates and still fall after releasing its operating results. Though Nvidia's price-to-sales ratio is considerably cheaper than Palantir's, it's historically elevated, potentially limiting the stock's near-term upside.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.