Billionaire Niel's NJJ Projet to challenge M6 and TF1 for French TNT TV licenses

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - French billionaire Xavier Niel's NJJ Projet entity will compete with TV rivals M6 MMTP.PA and TF1 TFFP.PA for new French TNT TV licences, said the Arcom regulator on Monday.

Last year, Bertelsmann's RTL Group and Bouygues BOUY.PA, the parent group of France's biggest private TV network TF1, ended a plan to merge M6 and TF1 into a national television champion last month, saying demands by the French competition authority made it unworkable.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

