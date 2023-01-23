Markets
TFFP

Billionaire Niel's NJJ Projet to challenge M6 and TF1 for French TNT TV licenses

January 23, 2023 — 01:59 pm EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - French billionaire Xavier Niel's NJJ Projet entity will compete with TV rivals M6 MMTP.PA and TF1 TFFP.PA for new French TNT TV licences, said the Arcom regulator on Monday.

Last year, Bertelsmann's RTL Group and Bouygues BOUY.PA, the parent group of France's biggest private TV network TF1, ended a plan to merge M6 and TF1 into a national television champion last month, saying demands by the French competition authority made it unworkable.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TFFP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.