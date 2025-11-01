Billionaire Mat Ishbia Sells $6.9 Million in UWM Stock After Company’s Strongest Quarter Since 2021

Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), completed open-market sales totaling nearly 1.2 million shares in multiple transactions on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction Summary

Metric Value Shares sold 1,192,712 Transaction value ~$6.9 million Post-transaction shares 1,818,036 (indirect), 279,989 (direct) Post-transaction value $10.2 million (indirect), $1.6 million (direct)

The transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($5.76) for the transactions.

Key Questions

How does this transaction compare to Mat Ishbia’s historical selling pattern at UWM Holdings Corporation?

This transaction aligns closely with the median sell size of approximately 1.2 million shares observed in Ishbia’s recent activity from August 4 to Thursday, reflecting a consistent execution cadence during this period.

What is the impact of this sale on direct ownership?

Ishbia’s indirect equity stake in UWM Holdings Corporation decreased to 1.8 million shares after the transaction.

How did the sale timing relate to market pricing?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $5.76, indicating that execution occurred near prevailing market levels.

What remaining equity exposure does Mat Ishbia retain following the sale?

Ishbia owns 279,989 UWMC shares directly.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net income (TTM) $11.9 million Dividend yield 7% 1-year price change -13%

Company Snapshot

UWM Holdings Corporation is a wholesale mortgage lender in the United States. The company offers residential mortgage loan origination, focusing on conforming and government-backed loans through wholesale channels. UWM focuses on the wholesale channel for residential mortgages.

Foolish Take

Mat Ishbia’s latest round of insider selling reinforces an unmistakable pattern: The UWM Holdings CEO is steadily cashing out of his indirect holding. According to the filing, Ishbia—through his family-controlled SFS Corp—sold nearly 1.2 million shares of UWM Holdings at an average price of $5.76, totaling about $6.9 million in open-market transactions. It marks one of a series of near-daily sales that have stretched across October, keeping his sell cadence roughly in line with prior months. At the beginning of October, Ishbia held nearly 7 million UWMC shares indirectly.



The timing is notable. Just weeks earlier, UWM reported its strongest quarter since 2021, with net income of $314.5 million and loan originations up 18% year over year to $39.7 billion. Ishbia still retains roughly 1.8 million indirect shares through SFS and 280,000 directly, a fraction of his once-dominant stake.



For long-term investors, this steady divestment doesn’t necessarily signal operational weakness—UWM remains the nation’s largest wholesale mortgage lender—but it highlights how even founder-CEOs often rebalance exposure. The key watchpoint now is whether UWM can sustain earnings growth as interest rates stabilize and its AI-driven underwriting tools, “Mia” and “LEO,” deliver efficiency gains.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged transactions.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that discloses insider trades of a company's stock by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold, weighted by the number of shares in each transaction.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or indirect means.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Cadence: The frequency or pattern of transactions over a specific period.

Equity stake: The ownership interest held in a company, usually represented by shares.

Wholesale channel: A business model where products or services are offered through intermediaries rather than directly to end customers.

Conforming loan: A mortgage that meets the standards set by government-sponsored entities like Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

Government-backed loan: A mortgage insured or guaranteed by a government agency, such as FHA or VA loans.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment divided by the stock's current price, expressed as a percentage.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

