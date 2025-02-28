Billionaire Mark Cuban’s 2 Rules for Life –and How They Can Help You Make Money

Becoming a billionaire seems like a pipe dream, let alone achieving millionaire status. However, there’s one entrepreneur who’s proven that it’s certainly possible with dedication and persistence. That person is Mark Cuban.

According to Forbes, the billionaire businessperson, “Shark Tank” star, and owner of the Dallas Mavericks had a real-time net worth of $5.7 billion as of Feb. 24, 2025. As one of America’s most successful business people of our time, Cuban knows a thing or two about winning at life and becoming wealthy.

Cuban’s recently shared some of his secrets to success with People. Hint: He shares tips on how these behaviors can help make you money.

Cuban learns best from his kids by following the scroll or keeping up with the latest trends. “The world keeps on changing and I keep on learning from them (his kids),”Cuban said.

He explained that they’re exposed to “all these new technologies” and that social media is an “integral part of their lives,” which helps him understand more about the world today. For example, one of today’s newest technologies is artificial intelligence (AI). A 2024 McKinsey global survey indicated that AI adoption is surging, with 72% of businesses utilizing AI in some form last year.

To add, a 2025 Saufter.io survey explained that businesses using AI for social media report 15-25% improvements in overall engagement rates, which contribute to higher revenues.

You can leverage your knowledge to make smarter decisions and grow your wealth by staying informed about emerging technologies and the latest social media trends.

Only Those With the Will To Prepare Win

The will to succeed is crucial to anyone’s success. That may mean starting your own business or pursuing a brilliant idea. However, many people are too afraid to do so.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2024/2025 Report, nearly half (49%) of those surveyed agreed that they would not start a business for fear it might fail.

Cuban said, “Every single one of us at some point in our lives has that idea but most people don’t do all the work.” One of the most significant components of success is your will to succeed, and Cuban is living proof of that.

“Everybody’s got the will to be successful but the most important part is the work you do to prepare to be successful,” remarked Cuban.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

