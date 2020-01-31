Billionaire Lawrence Stroll takes stake in ailing carmaker Aston Martin

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll will take a roughly 20% stake in Aston Martin for nearly 200 million pounds ($263 million) as the ailing carmaker raises funds to turn around a poor performance hit by weaker-than-expected sales. The company will raise a total of 500 million pounds, including a rights issue from existing major shareholders. Stroll will join the board as executive chairman, replacing Penny Hughes, who will step down, the company said. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by James Davey) ((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; 02075428024; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter)) Keywords: ASTONMARTIN STROLL/ (URGENT)

