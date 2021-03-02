Billionaire Lasry, Ex-CFTC Head Giancarlo Invest in Crypto Firm BlockTower
Hedge-fund manager and sports-team co-owner Marc Lasry and former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo have taken stakes in crypto-asset and blockchain investment firm BlockTower Capital, Bloomberg reported.
- Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
- While Lasry heads investment firm Avenue Capital, his stake is on his own behalf, Bloomberg said citing people familiar with the matter. Lasry is also co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, a National Basketball Association team.
- Giancarlo, who has also been an executive at swaps brokerage GFI Group, was known as “crypto dad” during his tenure as CFTC head from 2017-2019. He is co-founder of the Digital Dollar Foundation.
- Giancarlo confirmed the investment but declined to comment further, Bloomberg said.
