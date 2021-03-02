Cryptocurrencies

Billionaire Lasry, Ex-CFTC Head Giancarlo Invest in Crypto Firm BlockTower

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published
Digital Dollar Project director Christopher Giancarlo will be one of four witnesses testifying before the House Financial Services Committee Fintech Task Force on the digital dollar Thursday. (Credit: CoinDesk archives)

Hedge-fund manager and sports-team co-owner Marc Lasry and former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo have taken stakes in crypto-asset and blockchain investment firm BlockTower Capital, Bloomberg reported.

  • Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
  • While Lasry heads investment firm Avenue Capital, his stake is on his own behalf, Bloomberg said citing people familiar with the matter. Lasry is also co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, a National Basketball Association team.
  • Giancarlo, who has also been an executive at swaps brokerage GFI Group, was known as “crypto dad” during his tenure as CFTC head from 2017-2019. He is co-founder of the Digital Dollar Foundation.
  • Giancarlo confirmed the investment but declined to comment further, Bloomberg said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular