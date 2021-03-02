Billionaire Lasry, Ex-CFTC Head Giancarlo Invest in Crypto Firm BlockTower

Hedge-fund manager and sports-team co-owner Marc Lasry and former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo have taken stakes in crypto-asset and blockchain investment firm BlockTower Capital, Bloomberg reported.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

While Lasry heads investment firm Avenue Capital, his stake is on his own behalf, Bloomberg said citing people familiar with the matter. Lasry is also co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, a National Basketball Association team.

Giancarlo, who has also been an executive at swaps brokerage GFI Group, was known as “crypto dad” during his tenure as CFTC head from 2017-2019. He is co-founder of the Digital Dollar Foundation.

Giancarlo confirmed the investment but declined to comment further, Bloomberg said.

