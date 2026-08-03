Billionaire Ken Griffin Just Invested $400 Million Into Crypto.com Via Citadel Securities. Here's Why That Could Be Bullish For Crypto.

Key Points

Citadel Securities is getting more involved in crypto.

It's specifically interested in tokenized asset management.

Its presence in the sector could help the leading cryptocurrencies to grow.

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For most of a decade, Citadel Securities' Ken Griffin rejected cryptocurrency. But on July 16, 2026, Citadel invested $400 million into the exchange Crypto.com at a $20 billion valuation. It was the first time Crypto.com had raised outside capital in 10 years, and it was aimed at bolstering its features supporting the trading of tokenized stocks and financial derivatives.

Does a big check written to an exchange do anything to boost the coins that trade on it, like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), or XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)?

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This isn't the first time Citadel has invested in a crypto business

In November 2025, Citadel Securities invested $200 million into the Kraken crypto exchange. Its affiliates also helped to lead a $500 million fundraise in Ripple, the company that issues XRP, at a $40 billion valuation. That's three large bets across crypto in just eight months, and all of them chasing the same thing: Exchanges where tokenized securities can be traded in a way that blurs the many lines between crypto and stocks.

Citadel is one of Wall Street's largest market makers. So it's securing its position in the financial infrastructure, since it may need it in the future to perform its core business in crypto, which is a new arena for it. Given the size that it's capable of bringing to bear, that means that a lot of different assets could ultimately benefit from its participation.

Will the crypto majors benefit?

If Citadel starts market-making on Crypto.com's order books, it could potentially tighten spreads on the derivatives, like futures contracts, that are traded there.

Deeper markets lower the friction for large investors, especially in institutions, to build positions. That could mean Citadel's investments end up attracting even more institutional capital to crypto than it's capable of deploying itself. This would be bullish, especially for the likely recipients of those capital flows, like Ethereum, XRP, and Solana.

The bigger effect could come from asset tokenization, which Citadel is keen to participate in.

Ethereum currently hosts the largest base of tokenized assets, with its tradeable tokenized footprint being worth $17.2 billion as of July 31, and up from $12.5 billion a year ago. Solana has grown its tokenized asset base from $602.2 million a year ago to about $3.6 billion, excelling in tokenized stocks, while XRP's smaller base carries a fast-growing slice of tokenized Treasuries. XRP also has the tightest ties to Citadel, whose affiliates already own a slice of Ripple.

But there could be a fly in the ointment for holders of those coins. Crypto.com runs its own blockchain, Cronos, which is being pitched as a settlement layer for tokenized assets. So the products Citadel's $400 million is funding may well be issued and managed on Cronos, not on Ethereum, Solana, or XRP. At present, it's unclear if that's what's going to happen. Even if it did, there could still be very positive knock-on effects for the crypto majors if Citadel builds out Cronos significantly, as it could serve as a gateway for institutional capital to enter the sector and boost valuations.

Griffin's entry into crypto marks another step in the long process of the traditional financial sector and the crypto sector fusing. It's a bullish development, and it probably isn't the last time that Citadel will try to seed its future opportunities in the space, so be on the lookout.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.