Billionaire Israel Englander's No. 1 Holding at Millennium Is the Closest Thing to a Guaranteed Moneymaker That Investors Can Get

Key Points

Form 13Fs help investors track which stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Wall Street's savviest money managers are buying and selling.

Although billionaire Israel Englander often hedges his fund's common stock holdings with put and call options, Millennium's largest holding is an ultra-low-cost ETF.

The index that Englander's top holding tracks has never had a negative total return, including dividends, over any rolling 20-year period since the start of the 20th century.

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Data is the fuel that keeps Wall Street's engine turning. But between earnings season and near-daily economic data releases, it's easy for something important to fall through the cracks, such as the filing of Form 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 17.

A 13F offers a concise snapshot of the stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that Wall Street's savviest money managers bought and sold in the latest quarter (in this case, the fourth quarter). This includes billionaire Israel Englander of Millennium Management, who was overseeing nearly $238 billion in assets under management, including the nominal value of options contracts, at the end of 2025.

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Millennium's 13F lists nearly 6,000 positions, many of which are hedged put and call options for an underlying common stock position. However, Englander's largest holding -- a security I'd describe as the closest thing investors will get to a guaranteed moneymaker on Wall Street -- isn't a hedged investment. It's a decisive wager on the long-term growth of the U.S. economy and corporate profits.

Millennium Management's largest holding has a flawless long-term track record of delivering profits

Among the thousands of holdings Englander oversees, none is larger by market value than the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: IVV). Millennium closed out December with 14,494,278 shares, equating to 4.2% of invested assets, or roughly $9.93 billion in market value. Since June 30, 2025, Englander's stake in this ETF has grown by 131% (8,212,515 shares).

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is an index fund that attempts to mirror the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). Instead of investors purchasing weighted stakes in 503 separate components of the broad-based S&P 500, they can gain exposure to Wall Street's top health barometer with one click.

The beauty of equity-tracking indexes is that they usually offer low net expense ratios. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has an ultra-low net expense ratio of 0.03%, meaning only $0.30 for every $1,000 invested goes toward management fees and marketing for the fund.

But it's the S&P 500's track record that makes this tracking ETF such an enticing investment.

Analysts at Crestmont Research have examined the rolling 20-year total returns, including dividends, of the S&P 500, dating back to the start of the 20th century. Even though the S&P wasn't incepted until 1923, researchers were able to track the total return performance of its components back to 1900. This gave Crestmont 107 rolling 20-year periods to analyze (1900-1919, 1901-1920, and so on, through 2006-2025).

What Crestmont Research found was that all 107 rolling 20-year periods generated a positive annualized return. If an investor had, hypothetically (since S&P 500-tracking indexes didn't exist until 1993), purchased an S&P 500-tracking index, such as the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, and held for 20 years, they would have made money every time. It didn't matter if they held through a historically pricey stock market, a war, a pandemic, or a recession -- the end result was always profits for the patient.

Englander's No. 1 holding puts more than a century of historical total return data in his corner.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.