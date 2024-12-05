Billionaire Israel Englander Sold 96% of Millennium's Stake in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Giant Palantir and Is Piling Into This Beloved Consumer Brand

Last month, investors were overwhelmed with data releases. Between Election Day, earnings season, and monthly economic reports, it would have been easy for something important to fly under the radar.

For instance, investors may have overlooked that Nov. 14 was the deadline for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F provides a clear snapshot for investors that allows them to see which stocks Wall Street's most-prominent money managers have been buying and selling.

Historically, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway provides the most-anticipated of all 13Fs. But the "Oracle of Omaha" isn't the only billionaire known to garner attention on Wall Street.

Take Millennium Management's billionaire chief Israel Englander as a perfect example. Englander oversees thousands of positions, which includes put and call options, for his fund.

While there have been countless trades made by Englander and his team since 2024 began, buying and selling activity in two of Wall Street's buzziest stocks have raised some eyebrows.

Englander's Millennium has dumped most of its stake in Palantir

When most investors think of artificial intelligence (AI) and the multitrillion addressable market attached to AI, hardware kingpin Nvidia probably comes to mind. But there's another hypergrowth AI stock that Englander has been busy selling over the previous three quarters.

Based on Millennium Management's last three 13Fs, Englander has overseen the sale of 11,085,606 shares of cloud-based data-mining specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), which has reduced his fund's stake in the company by 96%! It should be noted that Millennium also holds put and call options in Palantir, so there's a potential hedge in place.

Over the trailing two years, shares of Palantir have skyrocketed by almost 745%. In other words, simple profit-taking is a viable catalyst that might have Millennium's brightest investment minds ringing the register. Then again, there may be more behind this selling than meets the eye.

The most-glaring flaw with Palantir Technologies is the company's otherworldly valuation. As of the closing bell on Dec. 2, shares of the company were valued at close to 44 times consensus sales for 2025, as well as a multiple of 141 times projected earnings per share (EPS) for the upcoming year. A forward-year price-to-sales multiple of 44 is indicative of a bubble.

To build on this point, Wall Street is historically pricey. The S&P 500's Shiller price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is also referred to as the cyclically adjusted P/E ratio (CAPE ratio), ended Dec. 2 at 38.61, which is its highest reading during the current bull market cycle, as well as the third-highest reading during a continuous bull market when back-tested 153 years. The Shiller P/E points to an eventual bear market, which would, presumably, hit companies with premium valuations (like Palantir) the hardest.

On the bright side, Palantir absolutely deserves some degree of valuation premium. The company's AI-driven Gotham platform is responsible for helping federal governments (including the U.S.) plan and execute missions -- and there's simply no replacement at scale for the services (or profits) that Palantir's Gotham offers.

Palantir's Foundry platform, which relies on AI and machine learning to help businesses make sense of their big data, is another service to which there is no one-for-one replacement at scale.

But a moat can only carry a company so far. Englander and his team are likely aware of Palantir's outsized premium, which is why they've chosen to cash in nearly all of Millennium's chips.

Englander more than 30X'd his fund's stake in this beloved consumer brand

On the other end of the spectrum is a stalwart consumer brand that Millennium's brightest minds, led by Englander, can't stop buying: auto colossus Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

When the year kicked off, Millennium Management was holding 314,076 shares of Ford stock. Just nine months later, the fund's 13F shows that 9,900,280 shares were purchased, which equates to an increase of 3,120%! Similar to Palantir, it should be noted that Millennium also holds put and call options on Ford Motor, which act as a hedge to its common-stock position.

Admittedly, the auto industry has been challenging for newcomers and stalwarts alike. The problem, as Ford and its shareholders have discovered, is that building an entirely new segment from the ground up to mass production -- i.e., building out the infrastructure needed to mass-produce electric vehicles (EVs) -- is costly. Ford's Model e segment is losing a lot of money, which when coupled with warranty-related expenses for its entire fleet of vehicles has weighed on the company's bottom line.

However, Englander's conviction in Ford may have its merits.

For starters, Ford has demonstrated a willingness to pare back its EV spending until demand, and infrastructure, warrant an increase in production. Last year, management announced plans to curtail $12 billion in EV spending, which should allay any near-term spending concerns.

Let's also address the elephant in the room: the company's warranty expenses. Since Jim Farley took over as CEO in 2020, Ford's manufacturing quality has demonstrably improved. In 2024, Ford moved toward the top of the list in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study. Ford should be nearing the end of higher-than-expected warranty costs, much of which originated prior to Farley taking over. Once these higher warranty expenses are put into the rearview mirror, Ford's operating results should improve.

The other undeniable positive for Ford is the company's unstoppable truck sales. The F-Series has been America's top-selling truck for the last 47 years, and the top-selling vehicle (period!) for 42 consecutive years. Bigger vehicles, such as trucks and SUVs, generate juicier vehicle margins than smaller sedans. Ford being a leader in truck sales has played a key role in driving its operating cash flow and profits higher over time.

Sporting a 5.5% yield and valued at roughly 6 times forward-year earnings, Ford has the appearance of a bona fide bargain that can drive home meaningful gains for patient investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $859,528!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.