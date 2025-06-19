Billionaire Investors Are Buying These 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Hand Over Fist

If you follow the world's wealthiest investors, you'll see a wide range of investing styles. Some focus on valuation. Others prioritize growth potential. A few look for arbitrage opportunities.

But there's at least one common denominator among many ultrarich investors these days: They like artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Billionaires are buying these three AI stocks hand over fist.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Alphabet

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stands out as a top pick for several billionaire investors. Izzy Englander might be the most bullish about the tech stock. His Millennium Management hedge fund upped its position in Alphabet by 150.8% in the first quarter of 2025.

Ken Griffin is another billionaire hedge fund manager who's enthusiastic about Alphabet stock. His Citadel Advisors increased its stake in the tech giant by 55.7% in Q1. Appaloosa's David Tepper also bought over 128,000 additional shares of Alphabet, bumping up his holding in the stock by 6.8%.

What do these billionaire investors like about Alphabet? Its valuation is probably near the top of the list. The stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio below 19. None of the other so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks comes anywhere close to such an attractive valuation.

Alphabet has also been showing that it's playing to win in the AI space. The company's Google Gemini 2.5 Pro ranks No. 1 overall on the LMArena leaderboard. Google Cloud continues to be the fastest-growing of the top three cloud service providers.

2. Amazon

There isn't as much of a consensus among billionaire investors when it comes to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management upped its stake in the e-commerce and cloud service giant by 2.7% in Q1 and Englander's Millennium Management boosted its position in Amazon by 5.3%. However, Griffin's Citadel Advisors reduced its Amazon holding by 43.5%. Tepper's Appaloosa trimmed its position in Amazon by 3.5%.

But one billionaire loaded up on Amazon stock in the first quarter. George Soros bought more than 101,000 shares, increasing his hedge fund's stake in Amazon by 30.5%. Amazon is now the 11th largest holding in Soros Fund Management's $5.61 billion portfolio.

Soros probably likes Amazon's bottom-line improvement. In Q1, the company's earnings soared 64% year over year to $17.1 billion. Amazon has been laser-focused on improving profitability -- and its efforts are clearly paying off.

Amazon has also flexed its AI muscle. The company's Amazon Web Services unit still commands the largest market share in cloud services, thanks in part to its Amazon Bedrock platform that supports multiple AI models. Amazon recently introduced Alexa+, its next-generation AI assistant.

3. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) elicits different views among billionaire investors as well. It's still the largest holding for Coleman's Tiger Global, but the hedge fund didn't buy or sell shares of Meta in Q1. Englander and Griffin seemed to sour on Meta somewhat, though, slashing their positions in the stock by 38.9% and 44.2%, respectively.

However, Tepper increased Appaloosa's stake in Meta by 12.2%, making it his portfolio's fifth largest holding. Steve Cohen, though, stood out as the biggest Meta bull in Q1. His Point 72 Asset Management increased its position in the Facebook and Instagram parent by a whopping 585%.

What might Cohen find so appealing about Meta? It could simply be the company's continued strength in the advertising market. A staggering 3.43 billion people used Meta's family of apps daily in Q1. The average price per ad shown to those users increased by 10% year over year.

I suspect that Cohen is enthusiastic about Meta's AI initiatives as well. Meta AI now has nearly 1 billion monthly active users. The company is also a leader in AI-powered smart glasses. CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that glasses are "the ideal form factor" for AI.

Should you invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $658,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $883,386!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 992% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.