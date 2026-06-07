This Billionaire Investor Was Loading Up on Agentic AI Hardware Stocks in Q1. Should Investors Follow Suit?

Key Points

Nvidia sees the data center CPU market being a $200 billion opportunity.

AMD is a leader in the data center CPU market, and has consistently taken share from rival Intel.

Intel is still the CPU leader by volumes and is also set to benefit from the trend in agentic artificial intelligence (AI).

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While billionaire investor Lee Ainslie of Maverick Capital may not be a household name, he is a well-regarded investor who comes from the "Tiger Cub" lineage of portfolio managers who worked under legendary investor Julian Robertson's Tiger Management before branching out on his own. In the past, Ainslie has said he places great emphasis on strong management teams when making investments.

In the first quarter, he bought shares in a trio of hardware companies poised to benefit from the rise of agentic AI. With the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) agents, data centers are expected to see a big shift in the ratio of graphics processing units (GPUs) to central processing units (CPUs). In large language model (LLM) training, the ratio of GPUs to CPUs was 8:1, but with agentic AI, the ratio is expected to shift to 1:1, as CPUs are needed to provide sequential reasoning and the ability to work with tools required by AI agents.

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Let's take a close look at three AI stocks Ainslie was buying and whether they still look like good investments.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is Maverick's largest holding, representing more than 6% of the fund's portfolio, and Ainslie was adding to his position in Q1. While Nvidia has established itself as the undisputed king of AI model training with its GPUs, it also sees a big opportunity stemming from the rise of agentic AI and the need for more data center CPUs.

The company has created its own ARM-based Vera CPUs designed specifically for AI agents. It recently called this a $200 billion opportunity and is selling stand-alone CPUs for the first time. It's also developed a complete rack system for agentic AI, which includes its GPUs, CPUs, language processing units (LPUs), and networking components in a fully integrated system.

As the market moves toward inference and agentic AI, Nvidia remains very well positioned.

2. AMD

Maverick took a new position in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) in Q1, and the company is one of the best-positioned in the hardware space for the rise of agentic AI. It is a leader in the data center CPU space, having consistently taken share away from rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and AMD is seeing robust demand for its chips.

AMD is also just starting to roll out its newest high-performance CPUs designed for agentic AI, built with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's 2-nanometer process technology. The new chips, codenamed Venice, feature a whopping 256 core that act as isolated work zones and offer substantial memory bandwidth. This should help the company continue to take market share and realize higher pricing.

On top of that, AMD is also seeing solid momentum in the inference market with its GPUs, having gained large commitments from both OpenAI and Meta Platforms. Between its CPU opportunity and these deals, AMD is poised for tremendous growth moving forward.

3. Intel

Rounding out his hardware-agentic AI investments, Ainslie began a position in Intel. Intel has long been the CPU leader by volume, and the sudden surge in CPU demand helped propel 22% revenue growth in its data center and AI (DCAI) segment in Q1. With data center CPU demand skyrocketing, the company should benefit from this trend. It could also have an advantage by owning its own manufacturing facilities, given that CPU supply is expected to remain tight.

That said, Intel is not high on my list of AI stocks to own. Its overall revenue growth is still modest, up only 7% in Q1, and the stock's more than fivefold increase over the past year has taken it from a very cheap stock to an expensive one. Meanwhile, the company still has issues with its foundry business, and its Diamond Rapids server CPUs are reportedly delayed until next year, highlighting Intel's continued struggles with innovation.

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.