Billionaire investor Patrick Soon-Shiong denies report of LA Times sale

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Patrick Soon-Shiong on Friday denied a report that said he was considering a sale of the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the investor, who bought the newspaper in 2018, was looking to sell the publication. (https://on.wsj.com/37tDo4u)

"WSJ article inaccurate. We are committed to the @LATimes," Soon-Shiong said in a tweet.

Soon-Shiong bought the publication for $500 million cash, along with the San Diego Union-Tribune and some other newspapers from Chicago-based publisher Tronc Inc, now known as Tribune Publishing Co TPCO.O.

Earlier this week, Alden Global Capital said it will buy Tribune Publishing, the owner of the Chicago Tribune, in a $630 million deal.

Soon-Shiong, a South African-born high-profile biotech executive and physician, is also part owner of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball team and runs several medical companies.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

