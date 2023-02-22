Companies
GE

Billionaire investor Jim Chanos says short on GE shares - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 22, 2023 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Jim Chanos is short on General Electric Co GE.N, the billionaire investor said in a CNBC interview on Wednesday.

Chanos added the company's fair value was "way below" its current stock price, which pared gains after the comment and was last trading up 0.6% at $82.63.

GE in January forecast a lower-than-expected full-year adjusted profit as it struggles with ongoing supply chain disruptions and persistent problems at its money-losing renewable energy business.

The short-seller also said he was short on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O, adding it did not seem to have sustainable income sources.

GE and Coinbase did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

