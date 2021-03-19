Billionaire Hedge Fund Mogul Alan Howard Is a Shareholder in CoinShares
British hedge fund manager Alan Howard is the fourth-largest shareholder in digital asset manager CoinShares.
- According to the CoinShares investor relations site, a company owned by Howard, AH (St Helier) Ltd, owns 5,484,580 shares, 8.24% issued share capital.
- On March. 11 CoinShares went public and listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, an alternative stock exchange for small and medium-sized growth companies in Europe, and shares started trading.
- Prior to the listing, Howard was a hidden investor but now that CoinShares has gone public its prospectus reveals more information about the shareholders.
- CoinShares Executive Chairman Daniel Masters holds 15,035,459 shares, 22.59% of the company; Mognetti Partners Ltd holds 11,824,359, or 17.77%; and CoinShares co-founder Russell Newton holds 8,308,195, or 12.48%, followed by Howard.
- Howard has been actively investing in the digital assets space. On March 9, the digital asset custodian Komainu closed a $25 million Series A fundraise led by the hedge fund manager.
- CoinDesk has reached out to CoinShares seeking more information but did not receive a response by press time.
See also: CoinShares Releases DeFi Index Token for Institutional Investors
Related Stories
- Lindsay Lohan, Tony Hawk Latest Celebs Cashing in on NFT Mania
- Cardano’s ADA Is Now Tradable on Coinbase
- Crypto Mining Stocks Could Keep Beating Bitcoin in ‘Modern-Age Digital Gold Rush’
- Artists Back ‘Green’ NFT Sale Citing Concerns Over Crypto’s Environmental Impact
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.