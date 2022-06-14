Billionaire-founder Harold Hamm offers to take Continental private in $25-bln deal

Adds details on the proposal

June 14 (Reuters) - Shale producer Continental Resources Inc CLR.N said on Tuesday it has received an all-cash buyout proposal from its founder Harold Hamm, valuing the company at $25.41 billion.

Hamm family holds about 83% of the total outstanding shares of the company's common stock. The proposal of $70 per share represents about 9% premium over Continental's last closing price.

Continental said the board would form a special committee to consider the proposal.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

