Billionaire Family Office Dumps All of Its UroGen Stock Amid 100% Rally

Key Points

New York City-based Wildcat Capital Management sold 495,606 shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter.

The shares were worth an estimated $6.79 million.

The move marked a full exit from the stock, with Wildcat reporting no shares held as of September 30.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

New York City-based Wildcat Capital Management sold out its entire position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), a move representing a net position change of approximately $6.79 million, according to a November 13 SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, Wildcat Capital Management reported selling all 495,606 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), fully exiting the position. The estimated value of the liquidation was $6.79 million based on quarterly average pricing. The position accounted for 4.0% of assets in the prior quarter.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the period:

NASDAQ: ULCC: $123.89 million (85.4% of AUM)

NYSE: RLX: $16.88 million (11.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ALLO: $3.62 million (2.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: TTAN: $417,235 (0.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GTLB: $264,214 (0.2% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of UroGen Pharma were priced at $23.52, up a staggering 113% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 15% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $23.52 Market Capitalization $1.10 billion Revenue (TTM) $96.52 million Net Income (TTM) ($164.64 million)

Company Snapshot

UroGen Pharma offers Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution and is advancing UGN-102 and UGN-301 for non-muscle invasive urothelial cancers.

The company operates as a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary therapies for urothelial and specialty cancers, leveraging RTGel technology to enhance drug delivery.

It targets healthcare providers and institutions treating patients with urothelial diseases, particularly those managing non-muscle invasive bladder and upper tract cancers.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative treatments for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. The company leverages proprietary hydrogel technology to improve the efficacy of existing and novel therapeutics.

With a focus on addressing unmet medical needs in urothelial oncology, UroGen Pharma's pipeline and commercial products position it as a differentiated player in the specialty pharmaceutical sector.

Foolish Take

Wildcat Capital isn’t a fast-turn hedge fund chasing momentum. It was founded in 2011 as the single-family office of billionaire investor David Bonderman, the longtime private equity power player behind TPG who died in December 2024. The firm has historically favored concentrated, partnership-centric investments rather than short-term trading.



That context makes a full liquidation amid a steep one-year run look less like a vote of no confidence and more like disciplined capital recycling. UroGen’s shares have delivered exactly the kind of asymmetric upside that long-horizon capital hopes for, particularly in biotech, where outcomes tend to be binary and valuation risk can creep in quickly after strong rallies.



Operationally, the story is still intact. Jelmyto remains the commercial anchor, and the pipeline continues to target large unmet needs in urothelial cancers. But biotech winners rarely move in straight lines, and exits from patient capital often signal that the easy money has already been made.

Glossary

13F assets under management: The value of securities that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Liquidation: The process of selling off a holding or asset, often to exit an investment position entirely.

Exposure: The proportion of a portfolio invested in a specific asset, sector, or market.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company or asset.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or growth rate than a benchmark or comparable investment.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Proprietary: Owned exclusively by a company, often referring to unique technologies or processes.

Pipeline: The set of products or drug candidates a company is developing but has not yet brought to market.

Urothelial: Relating to the lining of the urinary tract, including the bladder and upper urinary system.

Hydrogel technology: A material that absorbs water, used in medicine to deliver drugs more effectively to targeted areas.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 26, 2025.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GitLab. The Motley Fool recommends ServiceTitan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.