Billionaire Family Office Acquires $65 Million of HeartFlow as Stock Jumps 70% From IPO

Tulsa-based Schusterman Interests added 1,939,201 shares of HeartFlow valued at $65.3 million in the third quarter.

The position represents 14.9% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management.

HeartFlow is now the fund’s fourth-largest holding, reflecting a significant new allocation.

Tulsa-based Schusterman Interests initiated a new position in HeartFlow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL), acquiring over 1.9 million shares valued at $65.3 million, according to a November 14 SEC filing.

What Happened

Schusterman Interests disclosed a new position in HeartFlow (NASDAQ:HTFL), acquiring 1.9 million shares during the third quarter, as reported in its November 14 SEC filing. The stake was valued at $65.3 million as of September 30, bringing HeartFlow into the fund’s portfolio as its fourth-largest holding among six total positions.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:KRMN: $148 million (33.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:RSP: $118.6 million (27.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPY: $88.3 million (20.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:HTFL: $65.3 million (14.9% of AUM)

NYSE:PACK: $17 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of Friday, HTFL shares were priced at $32.25, up about 70% from their August IPO price of $19.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Friday) $32.25 Market Capitalization $2.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $161.9 million Net Income (TTM) ($125.4 million)

Company Snapshot

HeartFlow, Inc. is a healthcare technology company specializing in advanced, non-invasive diagnostic tools for coronary artery disease. The company’s strategy centers on leveraging artificial intelligence and computational modeling to enhance clinical decision-making and patient outcomes. With its scalable platform and focus on precision diagnostics, HeartFlow aims to differentiate itself in the competitive medical technology landscape by delivering actionable insights to healthcare providers globally. It offers a proprietary AI-powered platform for non-invasive diagnosis and management of coronary artery disease, generating revenue primarily from the HeartFlow Platform and related healthcare information services.

Foolish Take

A new disclosure from the billionaire-backed Schusterman family office highlights an interesting vote of confidence in a newly public company building defensible technology in a large, under-digitized market. HeartFlow, which only began trading in August, sits at the intersection of AI, cardiology, and precision diagnostics—a combination attracting long-horizon investors even as early-stage medtech valuations remain volatile.



According to the November 14 filing, Schusterman Interests—signed by a managing director of Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Investments—initiated a $65.3 million position in HeartFlow during the third quarter, acquiring 1.9 million shares. The family office now counts HeartFlow as its fourth-largest holding in the filing, alongside a new Karman position. As of September 30, HeartFlow represented 14.9% of the fund’s 13F assets.



HeartFlow shares have climbed roughly 70% from their $19 IPO price following August’s upsized offering, which raised approximately $316.7 million in gross proceeds. Ultimately, for long-term investors, the Schusterman move reflects growing confidence in a promising technology—and raises the question of whether HeartFlow’s early momentum can translate into durable revenue growth as the platform expands.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management: The total value of securities a fund manager must disclose quarterly to the SEC in a Form 13F.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Allocation: The portion of a portfolio assigned to a specific investment or asset class.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Proprietary: Owned exclusively by a company and not available for use by others.

Computational fluid dynamics: The use of computer simulations to analyze and solve problems involving fluid flows.

Imaging analytics: The process of extracting meaningful information from medical images using advanced software or algorithms.

Per-use basis: A pricing model where customers pay each time they use a service or product.

Subscription basis: A pricing model where customers pay a recurring fee for ongoing access to a service or product.

Clinical insights: Actionable information derived from medical data to assist healthcare providers in decision-making.

Coronary artery disease: A condition where the arteries supplying blood to the heart become narrowed or blocked.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, such as the S&P 500.



