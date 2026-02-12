Billionaire Eric Sprott Adds 200,000 Hycroft Mining Shares for $9.2 Million, Bringing Ownership to 40%

Key Points

Sprott acquired 200,000 shares in the open market for a transaction value of ~$9.2 million on Jan. 29, 2026.

All shares are held indirectly via Sprott Mining.

Hycroft stock has soared more than 2,000% over the last year.

On Jan. 29, 2026, Eric Sprott executed an open-market purchase of 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC), valued at approximately $9.2 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing. Sprott purchased the shares via Sprott Mining Inc., which now holds more than 40% of the mining company.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 200,000 Transaction value $9.2 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 36,753,704

Key questions

What was the price context for this open-market purchase?

The shares were acquired at $45.99 per share, and Hycroft Mining opened at $53.53 on Jan. 29, 2026.

The shares were acquired at $45.99 per share, and Hycroft Mining opened at $53.53 on Jan. 29, 2026. How did this trade impact Eric Sprott’s overall ownership structure?

This transaction increased Sprott’s indirect holdings to 36,753,704 shares, all held via Sprott Mining Inc, with no direct ownership before or after the purchase.

This transaction increased Sprott’s indirect holdings to 36,753,704 shares, all held via Sprott Mining Inc, with no direct ownership before or after the purchase. How material is this transaction relative to Sprott’s recent activity?

The 200,000-share purchase represented just 0.55% of Sprott’s indirect holdings and is smaller than multiple prior acquisitions, reflecting an incremental addition rather than a significant position change.

The 200,000-share purchase represented just 0.55% of Sprott’s indirect holdings and is smaller than multiple prior acquisitions, reflecting an incremental addition rather than a significant position change. What is the entity structure behind the ownership?

All shares are held through Sprott Mining Inc, which is fully owned by 2176423 Ontario Ltd, and ultimately controlled by Eric Sprott, who directs voting and disposition rights through this layered structure.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 1/29/2026) $45.73 Market capitalization $2.98 billion Net income (TTM) -$45.61 million 1-year price change 2,080%

Company snapshot

Operates the Hycroft mine in Nevada, producing and developing gold and silver resources across approximately 70,671 acres.

Generates revenue primarily from the extraction and sale of gold and silver, leveraging measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

Serves the precious metals market, targeting commodity buyers and industrial customers seeking gold and silver supply.



What this transaction means for investors

Via his holding company, Sprott now owns more than 40% of Hycroft Mining. According to reports, he has invested more than $225 million since June 2025 and continues to add shares. Shares of Hycroft are up more than 2,000% over the last year on a rally for gold and silver prices as well as robust investor sentiment.

Hycroft and Sprott are no strangers to buzzy moves. In December 2025, AMC Entertainment sold around 80% of its equity stake in Hycroft Mining Holding to Sprott Mining for $24.1 million. AMC had acquired a 22% stake in Hycroft in March 2022, on Sprott’s advice, in a stated attempt to diversify away from its core box office business.

The mining company, with only 56 full-time employees and $140 million of cash on its balance sheet, remains unprofitable. And although gold and silver have had a strong year, Hycroft’s gains appear to price in much more than fundamentals. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF, for example, is up 186.9% on a total return basis over the same time period — still a strong run, but nowhere near Hycroft’s astronomical gains.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.