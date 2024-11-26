Billionaire Entrepreneurs Mark Cuban’s and Tim Cook’s No. 1 ‘Ultimate’ Wealth Hack

You’ve probably heard it said that time is money. When it comes to billionaires, wasted hours can mean lots of lost dollars.

One way some billionaires, investors and prominent business executives address this issue is with technology. They’ve developed and incorporated solutions into their daily lives to help save time.

Here’s a look at one technology hack that billionaire entrepreneurs Mark Cuban and Tim Cook use and how you could incorporate something similar into your own life.

Cook’s Strategy

When it comes to technology, it might be a good bet that Cook, Apple’s CEO, has a good hold on things. After all, his company is known for leading the way in phones, watches and other technology.

Cook is among the executives who’ve incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) into his life to help save time and focus on meaningful and productive tasks. Cook wakes up early in the morning to check his iPhone for overnight emails and sales reports.

“Now, Cook, 64, relies on summaries from Apple Intelligence, the tech giant’s newest AI offering,” according to CNBC. “When Apple Intelligence is turned on, short summaries automatically appear under your emails in the Mail app.”

Cook told the Wall Street Journal Magazine that he previously read every email, which could amount to more than 800 messages per day. With much more time freed up by using AI, Cook is able to focus on strategic tasks that help the company and his own wealth.

Cuban’s Approach

You might give Gemini, Google’s generative AI assistant, a try. Cuban uses it to manage his inbox. In fact, he said he uses the time saved on managing his inbox to focus on strategic tasks to make him a more productive and effective leader.

If you’ve ever seen Cuban on television or heard him speak, you know he’s not one who likes to waste time but he’s a big supporter of using technology in multiple ways to make life easier. That’s why he told CNBC he uses AI to edit homework for his kids.

Professional Popularity

Cuban and Cook are certainly not alone when it comes to harnessing the power of AI to save time on mundane tasks and use those hours to focus on wealth-building strategies. According to an annual survey of professionals from Thomas Reuters, those surveyed predict that AI could save them 12 hours per week in the next five years or four hours per week over the upcoming year. That’s about 200 hours annually and a timesaving potential that’s the equivalent productivity boost of adding an extra worker for every 10 team members on staff.

For you, it might be worth checking out the tools Cook and Cuban use or finding one that better fits your lifestyle and the way you work. You may also consider if Cook’s approach of checking your email first thing in the morning is an action that’ll work for you. Whatever hours you’re able to save with AI’s help, you can put them toward efforts to increase and sustain your wealth.

