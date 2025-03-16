Billionaire David Tepper Sells Amazon Stock and Buys an AI Stock Wall Street Says May Soar 55%

David Tepper is the founder and president of Appaloosa Management, one of the 15 most successful hedge funds in history as measured by net gains since inception, according to LCH Investments.

During the fourth quarter, Tepper sold 600,000 shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), trimming his position by 19%. He also purchased 1.4 million shares of Vistra (NYSE: VST), more than doubling his stake. Vistra is a power-generation company that could benefit if artificial intelligence boosts data center electricity demand.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Importantly, shares of Amazon and Vistra have declined about 10% since the fourth quarter ended, but Wall Street expects both stocks to rebound sharply in the coming months, as detailed below:

Amazon has a median target price of $270 per share, which implies 36% upside from its current share price of $198.

Vistra's median target price is $192 per share, implying 55% upside from its current share price of $124.

Here's what investors should know.

1. Amazon

Amazon has three important growth engines: e-commerce, digital advertising, and public cloud services. And it's using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve revenue and operating efficiency across all three segments. In particular, Amazon is an underappreciated AI leader in retail and cloud computing, according to Morgan Stanley.

For example, Amazon runs the largest online marketplace in the world outside of China, and it supports its merchants with a vast logistics network. To reinforce its strong market presence, the company uses machine learning models to recommend products, optimize inventory allocation, and plan delivery routes. Those efforts have already led to an uptick in margins.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the leading public cloud in terms of sales and the most popular cloud among developers. That alone positions the company as a winner in the AI boom. But the company is also innovating quickly. CEO Andy Jassy recently said, "In the last 18 months, AWS has released nearly twice as many machine learning and generative AI features as the other leading cloud providers combined."

Amazon looked strong in the fourth quarter, despite missing sales estimates in the adtech segment. Revenue increased 10% to $187 billion, operating margin expanded more than 3 percentage points, and generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings rose 86% to $1.00 per diluted share. Management also said cloud revenue could have grown faster had AWS not been capacity-constrained.

Wall Street expects Amazon's earnings to grow at 21% annually over the next three years. That makes the current valuation of 36 times earnings look quite reasonable. So, why did Tepper sell Amazon in the fourth quarter? I suspect he was rebalancing his portfolio, but I doubt he has lost conviction in the stock. Amazon was still his second-largest holding when the quarter ended.

2. Vistra

Vistra is an integrated power-generation and retail electricity company. Its portfolio of coal, natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy facilities collectively offers 41,000 megawatts of generation capacity, making Vistra the largest competitive power producer in the United States. It also owns the second-largest nuclear fleet in the country.

Vistra primarily operates in the ERCOT (Texas) and PJM (13 eastern states) markets, which positions it to benefit from increased manufacturing activity, electrification of the Permian Basin, and increased electricity consumption from AI data centers. Demand through 2030 in those regions is forecast to grow nearly three times faster than it did in the past decade.

Vistra reported solid fourth-quarter financial results. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), which excludes the unrealized gains and losses on contracts used to hedge against energy price volatility, rose 107% to $1.9 billion. But the stock fell sharply following the report because investors were disappointed that Vistra has yet to sign deals to supply power to big tech data centers.

On that point, investors have reason to question how much AI data centers will boost electricity demand. In recent technical papers, Chinese start-up DeepSeek claimed to have trained AI models comparable to those from U.S. companies like OpenAI, but DeepSeek did so with fewer and less powerful Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs).

In short, some of the anticipated electricity demand may not materialize, and I doubt that possibility has been fully priced into the stock. Vistra currently trades at 17.5 times free cash flow, a substantial premium to the two-year average of 11.8 times free cash flow. That makes the stock somewhat risky.

Admittedly, Vistra shares could soar if the company signs data center power deals with big tech companies. But right now, I would rather own an index fund that tracks the utilities sector as opposed to this specific stock because the latter strategy involves more concentration risk.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $745,726!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 14, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Trevor Jennewine has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.