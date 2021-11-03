Billionaire controlling shareholders in Lojas Americanas to be diluted in merger- filing

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailers Americanas SA AMER3.SA, formerly known as B2W Digital, and Lojas Americanas SA LAME4.SA said on Wednesday that its billionaire controlling shareholders will be diluted in its merger and will hold a 29.2% stake in the combined company Americanas.

Brazilian billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, founders of 3G Capital, currently control Lojas Americanas and will become "reference shareholders" and not hold more than 50% of the voting shares.

They have decided to give up control of Lojas Americanas without charging a premium for it, the companies said.

Once the deal is concluded, shares issued by Americanas SA held by Lojas Americanas will be canceled and each shareholder of Lojas Americanas will receive 0.186 common share issued by Americanas, they added.

According to a securities filing, the deal has valued Lojas Americanas SA net equity at 10.3 billion reais ($1.81 billion), while Americanas SA - formerly known as B2W - net equity was valued at 25.8 billion reais.

Americanas SA has already received 6.3 billion reais in assets spun off from Lojas Americanas in a deal announced earlier this year, but both continued trading separately.

($1 = 5.6795 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

