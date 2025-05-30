Billionaire Chase Coleman Just Loaded Up on 4 Brilliant AI Stocks

I monitor billionaires' investments in hedge funds, which gives me investment ideas and helps me determine whether my thoughts on a particular stock are still relevant.

One of the funds I follow is Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management fund, which made some major purchases of top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks during the first quarter. What stocks did Coleman and his team load up on? Let's take a look.

The information is a bit dated

If a fund has over $100 million in assets, it is required to divulge its end-of-quarter holdings to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Then, 45 days after the close of a quarter, that information is made available to the investing public through a Form 13-F. Although this information comes to investors a bit late, it still gives investors an idea of what the fund is doing, especially when compared to its holdings in previous quarters.

During the first quarter, Tiger Global Management purchased a few big-time AI stocks. These included Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). All four of these stocks were already in Tiger Global Management's portfolio prior to Q1, so these represent further buys from Coleman and his team.

Although we don't know exactly when the stocks were bought in Q1, we know that since the end of the quarter, each has risen in price. Are any of these four worth buying right now?

All four of the stocks are still cheaper than they were for most of 2024

If you examine each stock by its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, you can understand how highly each stock is valued relative to the others.

The first thing that stands out is that all four of these stocks are still valued at the bottom end of their trading range throughout most of 2024. So, even though they could have been purchased for much cheaper prices just a few weeks ago, they're still attractive considering their range.

The second thing that stands out is how cheap Taiwan Semiconductor is compared to the other three. Taiwan Semi's stock can be purchased for under 21 times forward earnings, which is significant because the S&P 500 trades for 22.1 times forward earnings. This is a lower-than-market multiple, yet Taiwan Semi is expected to deliver monster growth over the next five years. Management believes its AI-related revenue can increase at a 45% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), and its overall revenue CAGR will approach 20%.

That's faster than the broader market's growth over the next five years (usually around 10% annually), making Taiwan Semiconductor stock a fantastic buy right now.

The other three have a bit more work to do. They're trading at a premium valuation, so they will need to deliver market-beating growth.

Nvidia is probably the easiest company to make this case for, as its GPU empire is still expanding to meet the massive computing needs of the AI arms race. Wall Street analysts expect 53% revenue growth in fiscal year 2026 (ending January 2026) and 24% next year, so Nvidia has the growth to justify its premium price tag.

Amazon's projected revenue growth in 2025 and 2026 is 9% and 10%, respectively. This might immediately throw red flags for investors, as it's slower than the broader market's growth. However, Amazon isn't a revenue growth story; it's a margin expansion story. Over the past few years, Amazon's higher-margin segments have grown much faster than its lower-margin ones, allowing its margins to expand dramatically.

This expansion isn't done yet, making Amazon an intriguing stock to consider buying.

Last is Microsoft, which is expected to grow revenue at a 14% and 13% pace in 2025 and 2026, respectively, which is quite impressive. However, Microsoft doesn't have the same margin expansion story as Amazon, which slightly caps its return potential.

While Microsoft has proven to be a strong and resilient business over the past few years, I don't think I'd want to own the stock as much as the other three. It's just as expensive as Amazon and Nvidia, yet it doesn't have quite the growth upside to justify the cost.

Microsoft isn't a bad AI stock to own, but it doesn't have the same potential as the others, which is why it's at the bottom of my list for the four AI stocks that Tiger Global Management bought this quarter.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Amazon, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

