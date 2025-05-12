Billionaire Chase Coleman Has 68% of His $24.5 Billion Portfolio Invested in 10 Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

At age 49, Chase Coleman III is relatively young to be one of the wealthiest people on the planet. But his net worth of $6 billion landed him at No. 581 on Forbes' 2025 ranking of the world's billionaires.

Coleman manages even more money than that $6 billion figure. His Tiger Global Management watches over $46 billion in assets. The hedge fund portion of the business has assets under management of roughly $24.5 billion based on its latest 13F regulatory filing. And 68% of the fund's portfolio is invested in only 10 stocks.

Coleman's top 10

Coleman's hedge fund owned 49 stocks as of the end of 2024. Following are his top 10 holdings:

Nearly half of the billionaire's top 10 are so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks. Meta Platforms and Microsoft take the top two spots, with Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia also in the top six.

All of Coleman's top 10 holdings are large-cap stocks. The smallest of the group is video game company Take-Two Interactive, which currently has a market cap of a little under $40 billion.

Several great candidates

I think the hedge fund's top 10 includes several great candidates for long-term investors to buy. We can start at the top of the list with Meta Platforms. A staggering 3.43 billion people on average used the company's Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp platforms daily in the first quarter of 2025. That's a massive audience that advertisers should continue to find irresistible.

Meta could also have a huge growth opportunity in the smart glasses market. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in his company's Q1 earnings call: "Glasses are the ideal form factor for both AI and the metaverse. They enable you to let an AI see what you see, hear what you hear, and talk to you throughout the day." He added, "More than a billion people worldwide wear glasses today, and it seems highly likely that these will become AI glasses over the next five to 10 years."

I wouldn't dismiss the long-term prospects for two stocks in Coleman's top 10 that have been on the receiving end of bad news lately. Alphabet has lost two federal antitrust rulings over the past 12 months. AI-powered search engines present a major threat to its business. Trade restrictions on China have hampered Nvidia's international GPU sales. But I suspect both Alphabet and Nvidia will fare better over the long run than many investors think.

Don't overlook Eli Lilly, either. Sure, the giant drugmaker's earnings have missed Wall Street's estimates in two of the past three quarters. Lilly also faces uncertainty with the Trump administration's threatened pharmaceutical tariffs and international reference pricing, which would base what Medicare pays for prescription drugs on the lowest price paid by other developed countries.

However, Lilly now claims a market share of over 50% in the GLP-1 market. Sales continue to skyrocket for its type 2 diabetes treatment, Mounjaro, and its anti-obesity drug, Zepbound. Lilly hopes to file for regulatory approvals of daily weight-loss pill orforglipron later in 2025. The company has a big commercial success with blockbuster breast cancer drug Verzenio and a promising oncology pipeline to boot.

The best of the bunch

None of those stocks in Coleman's top 10 are the best of the bunch, though, in my view. Instead, I think that honor belongs to Amazon.

There has never been a major sell-off in Amazon's history that didn't present a fantastic buying opportunity for long-term investors. I don't think the current pullback is an exception. Granted, the White House's tariffs could weigh on Amazon's business somewhat. However, the underlying investment thesis for the stock remains rock-solid.

Amazon still has tremendous growth opportunities in e-commerce. Artificial intelligence (AI) should continue to serve as a robust tailwind for the Amazon Web Services cloud unit over the next decade and beyond. I expect the company's expansion into healthcare, satellite internet, and autonomous ride-hailing services will pay off handsomely.

Coleman's hedge fund owned around $1.4 billion worth of Amazon stock at the end of 2024. If he holds on to those shares, the e-commerce and cloud services giant will probably make him even wealthier over the next few years. I think Amazon could make investors who aren't billionaires richer, too.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Sea Limited, and Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool recommends Flutter Entertainment Plc and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

