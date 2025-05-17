Billionaire CEO Jamie Dimon Says a Recession Isn't "Off the Table at This Point," Despite Lowering Tariffs. 5 Ways to Help Protect Your Stock Portfolio in Any Market Environment.

In recent days, investors have breathed a sigh of relief. After weeks of concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's import tariffs, a reason for optimism emerged. The U.S. and China -- the country subject to the highest tariffs -- reached an initial agreement, and one that was better than expected. As a result, the three major benchmarks climbed, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) even returning to positive territory for the year.

However, amid this excitement about a better situation ahead, billionaire Jamie Dimon remains somewhat cautious. The chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase in a Bloomberg interview said despite the tariff deal, a recession isn't "off the table at this point." Though the bank's economists lowered their U.S. recession risk forecast to below 50% from 60%, Dimon said current uncertainties such as large deficits and high interest rates could weigh on the economy -- and that market volatility probably isn't over.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

"I think it's a mistake to think we can go through all the things we're going through, and the volatility itself will come down," Dimon told Bloomberg during the bank's conference in Paris.

As CEO since 2005, Dimon has accompanied JPMorgan as its market value soared more than 400% to $743 billion, and he's often looked to for his comments on the general stock market environment to come.

Moving forward, if Dimon is right, the market still may face some challenges even after this week's landmark agreement between the U.S. and China. And that's why it's important to prepare your portfolio to handle any environment. Here are five ways to do just that.

1. Favor diversification

If your portfolio is heavily exposed to just one company or industry -- even if it's a winning one today -- now is a great time to adjust your strategy. We've seen in recent weeks that even the strongest companies -- such as artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant Nvidia -- saw their shares drop amid general tariff and economic concerns. So it's never a good idea to place narrow bets when investing in stocks.

Instead, include at least a few industries and eventually several stocks in your portfolio, so if one faces troubled times, the others may compensate. And if you're not as knowledgeable as you'd like to be about a certain industry that you'd like to invest in, don't worry: There's a simple solution. Try an exchange-traded fund (ETF) revolving around that particular industry. It will offer you immediate diversification and exposure to top companies in the field.

2. Invest in companies that have proven themselves

Well-established companies with a long track record of earnings growth over the years are your best friends during uncertain times. They've proven their ability to handle challenges -- so if their financial situations and strategies haven't significantly changed, there's reason to be confident they can do it again.

An example is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The e-commerce and cloud computing giant struggled with higher inflation a few years ago and even shifted to an annual loss. But the company didn't sit still, and instead used this as an opportunity to revamp its cost structure -- a move that led it back to profitability a year later and continues to make this market giant more efficient.

So, it's worth looking at how a company has managed past difficulties, and those that have excelled may be great candidates for your buy list.

3. Buy dividend stocks

No matter what the market is doing in a given year, your portfolio still could deliver some gains if you invest in dividend stocks. These players offer you passive income just for owning the shares. This is something you'll particularly appreciate when the market is down.

How to choose a top dividend company? Look to the list of Dividend Kings, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, and many others across sectors. These companies have boosted their dividend payments for at least the past 50 years, a sign that rewarding shareholders is important to them. So you can buy with confidence that these payments likely will continue well into the future.

4. Commit to an asset that's always won over time

It's impossible to predict the future with 100% accuracy. But one particular asset always has won over time, suggesting it could continue along this path. And this is the stock market as a whole -- from the S&P 500 to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). After each past decline, the indexes have gone on to advance over time.

To benefit from this, commit to an asset that tracks one of the three major benchmarks. An example is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). The purchase will offer you instant diversification as well as a great chance of scoring a win -- as long as you hold on for the long term.

5. Focus on the long term

It may be very tempting to get in on the trendy stock of the moment and sell it a few weeks later for a profit. But it doesn't always work out that way. In many cases, a few weeks after your purchase, instead of gains, you may see losses -- at least on paper. That's all part of the short-term investing routine, and that puts the pressure on you to "time the market."

But I've got good news for you: You don't have to worry about all of that when you invest for the long term -- and through long-term investing, you may set yourself up for an even bigger win. How to do it? Buy quality stocks with bright future stories when they're trading for reasonable prices -- and hold on for at least five years.

You may experience ups and downs, but you won't have to worry about an economic downturn or recession wiping out your gains. By sticking with solid players throughout business and market cycles, you're likely to position yourself for a win over the long run.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $349,648 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $40,142 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $635,275!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.