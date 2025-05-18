Billionaire CEO Jamie Dimon Says if You Could Put All Your Money in One Country, It Would Still Be America. 3 Great U.S. Stocks to Consider in 2025.

In 2008, the U.S. economy was in turmoil, and yet investing great Warren Buffett wrote an op-ed column for The New York Times entitled: "Buy American. I Am." That was good advice.

Consider that the S&P 500 -- an index of around 500 of the most important U.S. companies -- is up more than 500% since Buffett wrote his classic opinion piece.

Now, in 2025, the U.S. economy is in turmoil again, but it's undeniably different this time, at least to a degree. President Donald Trump has quickly imposed and relaxed tariffs on other countries, sending major ripples throughout interconnected global economies. It's making it hard for companies to offer forecasts.

Jamie Dimon is the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, a position that gives him a more informed view on the economy than almost anyone else on earth. And although he sees plenty of headwinds with the economy and promise in international markets, Dimon is nonetheless echoing Buffett from 17 years ago.

Despite all the volatility and uncertainty, Dimon reportedly just told Bloomberg, "If you were to take all of your money and put it in one country, it would still be America."

A good investing philosophy wouldn't put all of someone's money into just three stocks. A better approach would be to have a portfolio of at least 25 stocks.

But if you're looking to apply Dimon's advice and add some American stocks to your portfolio, Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO), Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND), and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) are good options.

1. Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply has over 2,300 locations as well as more than 200 locations of its Petsense brand. All of these are U.S. stores, which is why the company calls itself "the largest rural lifestyle retailer" in the country. It does source much of its merchandise from overseas, but it's nevertheless one of the most American companies on the stock market.

Admittedly, growth for Tractor Supply isn't great right now. It opened only 15 net new stores in the first quarter of 2025, and same-store sales actually dropped less than 1%. And for the year, management expects only 4% to 8% net sales growth. Ideally, investors would buy a stock with better growth.

Moreover, the company's margins are under pressure, and it could get worse before it gets better. For 2025, management expects its operating margin to be just under 10%, whereas it's been over 10% in recent years. And other retailers are warning that tariffs could squeeze profits, so it's possible that its margin slips further than expected.

However, Tractor Supply's business is as consistent as apple pie. Much of its sales come from loyalty members who rely on it for essential items such as animal feed. Through strong operations and share repurchases, the company usually manages to grow its earnings per share (EPS). Lastly, investors have come to count on its dividend, which has been paid and raised for 16 consecutive years.

2. Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor is a small home-improvement retail chain of about 250 locations, all of which are in the United States. It's true that the company sourced 18% of its products from China in 2024, and this presents some challenges for management right now.

That said, it sells more products manufactured in the U.S. than from any other country. In other words, a bet on Floor & Decor stock is a bet on America.

The entire home improvement space is feeling the pressure of a slow housing market. For 2025, the company expects only modest revenue growth. And it expects EPS of just $2, at most, which would actually be down from 2023 results. Like Tractor Supply, the current trends for Floor & Decor aren't ideal.

However, for investors wagering on America, it's reasonable to bet on a housing rebound at some point -- it's gone through ups and downs before. And when that bounce back happens, the company is in a great position. Around half of its sales are to professionals, which makes for a great source of recurring business. As work picks up for the pros, so too should sales.

Floor & Decor isn't sitting on its hands during this slowdown. It's opening 20 to 25 new stores this year, and it intends to keep opening them at this pace until it reaches 500 locations. With bigger scale and an eventual rebound in sales, I expect the company's profits to be much higher within the next several years, which would be good news for those who invest today.

3. Texas Roadhouse

It doesn't get much more American than Texas and steak. So, naturally, I had to bring Texas Roadhouse into this discussion. The popular restaurant chain does have a few international locations, but the vast majority of its nearly 800 restaurants are in the U.S., making this another American stock worth considering.

Whereas many restaurants started slow in 2025, Texas Roadhouse recorded positive traffic in the first quarter of 2025, as it usually does. The chain is already large, so it didn't grow much by opening new locations. But it still managed to increase revenue by almost 10% year over year. And in the long term, management sees room to expand its smaller Bubba's 33 and Jaggers concepts.

The first-quarter profit margin for Texas Roadhouse did pull back. But I believe investors should keep things in perspective. The chart below shows that the long-term profit margin trend has been up for the company. And management is investing in plenty of tech upgrades that could help further improve its margins in the future.

The company won't wow investors with its growth. But over the years, it has made its shareholders a lot of money by simply gaining ground little by little. The brand is still quite popular, and management still has a great handle on the business, giving me confidence it can keep making steady progress in creating long-term shareholder value.

When it comes to these three stocks, I think that Tractor Supply and Texas Roadhouse are good options for investors who seek low volatility and consistent business results. But for investors looking for better growth and potentially better long-term stock returns, I think Floor & Decor is the clear option.

Not only is it looking to roughly double the size of its business in coming years, but sales could also really boom with improvements in the housing market. Personally, I believe patient investors should bet on an eventual improvement in the housing cycle, which will provide a strong tailwind to Floor & Decor stock.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jon Quast has positions in Floor & Decor. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Texas Roadhouse, The New York Times Co., and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

