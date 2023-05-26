Billionaire Cannon-Brookes acquires Sun Cable renewables project

Adds comments from Mike Cannon-Brookes in paragraphs 5 and 6, and background in paragraph 7

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - The collapsed $20-billion Sun Cable renewable energy project has been rescued by part owner and Australian technology entrepreneur Mike Cannon-Brookes, the company's administrators said on Friday.

Voluntary administrators of Sun Cable will now work with Helietta Holdings 1 Pty Ltd, an entity affiliated with Cannon-Brookes' Grok Ventures to complete the transaction, Sun Cable said in a statement.

Completion of the deal is expected to occur on or before the end of July.

The value of the sale was not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to allow the unsecured creditors of Sun Cable to be paid in full.

"A big step in the right direction. We've always believed in the possibilities Sun Cable presents in exporting our boundless sunshine, and what it could mean for Australia," Cannon-Brookes said in a statement.

"It's time to stretch our country's ambition. We need to take big swings if we are going to be a renewable energy superpower. So swing we will."

Sun Cable's mega project includes the proposed Australia-Asia PowerLink, which would have sent power from a 20-gigawatt (GW) solar farm with the world's biggest battery in northern Australia across a 4,200-kilometres-long (2610 miles) undersea cable to Singapore.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Harish Sridharan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.